India-UAE relationship so special, question is how can we do more: UAE Foreign Minister

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Tuesday that UAE leadership aims to have a closer, stronger and more diverse relationship with India. He stated that India and the UAE are very close, but the two nations want to be more closer.

In his opening remarks at a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Mumbai, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the growing trade ties between India and UAE and described the UAE as one of India's largest trading partners. He said that the relationship between India and UAE is "special".

"For me, just being in Mumbai after such a long time is an eye-opener in how the city, the country is evolving, developing and the UAE is honoured to be one of India's largest trading partner. I believe we are your third largest trading partner after the United States and China and the aim of our leadership, our people, is always to have a closer, stronger, diverse relationship.

"You touched on several of them, and I'm really keen that today, with us meeting. I don't want to count the numbers of our meeting so we don't end up being perceived in any way that we are that close. We are very close but we want to be closer and what's great about these meetings, dear Dr Jaishankar, is not only our working relationship but our friendship which is very important in building trust follow-up and also making it not only part of our job but part of our friendship and that's why I feel that the relationship between India and the UAE is so special," the UAE Foreign Minister said .

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for strengthening ties between India and the UAE in various sectors like people-to-people ties, culture, and heritage.

"The question is how can we do more especially when it comes to people-to-people, culture, education, heritage and these are things that it's always never enough to do more. I think they are always our catalyst in an enhanced relationship So, I think today, yes, we want to do a quick review on where we are, but hopefully also and think where we can get to," he said.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Mumbai on Monday on an official visit, reflecting close and regular engagement between India and the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"A warm welcome to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, as he arrives in Mumbai on an official visit to India. He was received by Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha, Minister, Skill Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

"This high-level visit reflects the close and regular engagement between India and UAE, and will further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," it added.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to India comes after EAM Jaishankar's recent visit to the UAE, where he held talks with UAE leadership and attended the Raisina Middle East Dialogue.

--IANS

akl/as