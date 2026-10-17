India-UAE joint military exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 concludes in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The India-UAE joint military exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 has concluded at the Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand’s Chaubatia, reaffirming the shared commitment of the two Armies to operational excellence and enduring military cooperation, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

“The India-UAE Joint Military Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 concluded at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand, following intensive joint training from 05 to 18 October 2026,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X.

“Troops of the Indian Army and the UAE Armed Forces undertook joint planning, tactical drills and integrated field exercises, focusing on enhancing interoperability, operational coordination and combat effectiveness in sub-conventional operations,” it added.

“The exercise reaffirmed the shared commitment of both Armies to operational excellence, enhanced interoperability and enduring military cooperation, further strengthening the India-UAE strategic defence partnership,” the ADGPI stated.

Earlier this week, the Indian Army said the exercise was in full swing, with troops from both armies undertaking joint tactical drills, operational planning and integrated training.

“Troops from both armies are undertaking joint tactical drills, operational planning and integrated training activities, leveraging modern technology to enhance interoperability and refine tactics, techniques and procedures in sub-conventional operations. The exercise continues to strengthen professional camaraderie, mutual understanding and defence cooperation between India and the UAE,” the ADGPI had stated on X.

The third edition of the two-week joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Land Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began on October 5.

“The Opening Ceremony of the 3rd edition of Joint Military Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 between the Indian Army and UAE Land Forces was held today at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand,” the ADGPI had stated on X.

In September, India and UAE held the 10th Navy Staff Talks in Abu Dhabi, discussing enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions.

“10th India-UAE Navy Staff Talks were held in Abu Dhabi from 16-17 Sep 2026, co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde (FC) and Staff Brig Obaid Mubarak Al Ghfeli, Chief of Staff Ops and Plans, UAE Navy,” the Indian Navy Spokesperson had posted on X.

--IANS

ksk/dan