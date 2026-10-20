October 20, 2026 8:59 PM हिंदी

India, UAE and US hold talks on energy and connectivity during Mumbai trilateral meeting

india-uae-and-us-hold-talks-on-energy-and-connectivity-during-mumbai-trilateral-meeting

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a trilateral meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, exchanging perspectives on energy, connectivity and contemporary developments.

“Held a trilateral meeting with DPM and FM UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. A useful exchange of perspectives on energy, connectivity and contemporary developments,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

“It was great to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional energy security and advance our shared economic priorities,” Rubio stated on X after the meeting.

Following the meeting, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also took to X and wrote: “The US, India, and UAE have real opportunities to advance cooperation on energy, trade, technology, and regional connectivity. Marco Rubio, S Jaishankar, and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai for a discussion on turning our close ties into concrete results!”

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with Rubio in Mumbai, with discussions focusing on further advancing bilateral ties.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on regional developments. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and other officials were also present at the meeting.

“Pleased to meet US Marco Rubio in Mumbai today. We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting.

Rubio said that he and EAM Jaishankar discussed energy security and defence cooperation.

“In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership,” the US Secretary of State posted on X.

--IANS

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