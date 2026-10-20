October 20, 2026 6:42 AM हिंदी

Rubio to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar, honour 26/11 victims during Mumbai visit

Rubio to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar, honour 26/11 victims during Mumbai visit (file photo)

Washington, Oct 20 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will begin his India visit in Mumbai on Tuesday with a tribute to the victims of the 2008 terror attacks and talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, before heading to Reliance’s refining hub in Jamnagar, as Washington signals that a long-awaited trade deal with New Delhi is within reach.

The State Department said this will be Rubio’s “second official visit this year” to India.

“He will meet with senior government officials to strengthen the U.S.-India strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation,” the department said in a media note announcing his travel to Samarkand, Mumbai and Jamnagar from October 17 to 22.

“Secretary Rubio will also meet with business leaders to promote opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation,” it said.

Rubio is scheduled to land in Mumbai at 2:15 pm IST on Tuesday and lay a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj hotel at 3:40 pm, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. His talks with EAM Jaishankar are set for 3:50 pm, followed by a “Freedom 250” reception at 6:35 pm. He is also expected to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The wreath-laying at the site of the November 2008 attacks, in which 166 people were killed, including six Americans, signals US counter-terrorism solidarity with India at a time when New Delhi remains wary of Washington’s outreach to Pakistan’s army leadership.

Rubio will travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat on October 21.

Speaking to reporters in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Monday, Rubio said Washington was nearing a trade agreement with India.

“We’re trying to finalize a trade deal with India right now. We’re very close to doing that,” he said.

“So … that’s one of the things we take into consideration when the President makes a decision about national security waivers,” Rubio added, referring to President Donald Trump’s waiver on penalties targeting buyers of Russian energy.

The trade deal would end months of negotiations that have been complicated by US tariffs and India’s purchases of Russian oil.

--IANS

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