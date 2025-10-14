India to send sacred relics of Buddha's disciples to Mongolia next year: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Highlighting that that the ties between India and Mongolia are not only diplomatic but the two nations also share a bond of warmth and spirituality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will send the holy relics of Lord Buddha's two disciples to Mongolia next year.

While addressing a joint press meet with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa following their talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "The relationship between India and Mongolia is not merely diplomatic — it is a bond of warmth and spirituality. The true depth and breadth of our relationship is reflected in our people-to-people ties. For centuries, both countries have been bound by the thread of Buddhism, which has led to us being called spiritual siblings. Today, to further strengthen this tradition and give new strength to our historical ties, we have taken several important decisions.

"I am pleased to announce that next year, the holy relics of two great disciples of Lord Buddha – Sariputra and Maudgalyayana – will be sent from India to Mongolia. We will also send a Sanskrit teacher to Gandan Monastery to study the Buddhist texts there in depth and carry forward the ancient tradition of knowledge," he stated.

PM Modi mentioned that the Nalanda University has played a vital role in the development of Buddhism in Mongolia and announced that the two nations have decided to link Nalanda and Gandan Monastery. He said that Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, before the meeting, planted a sapling as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

He said, "Our meeting today began with a tree plantation as part of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam. The banyan tree sapling planted by President Khurelsukh in the name of his late mother will remain a symbol of our deep friendship and our shared commitment to the environment for generations to come."

While extending a warm welcome to President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, PM Modi said, "I am delighted to welcome President Hurrelsukh and his delegation to India. The visit of the President of Mongolia to India after six years is a very special occasion and this visit is taking place when India and Mongolia are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of Strategic Partnership. On this occasion, we have issued a joint postal stamp which symbolises our shared heritage."

PM Modi announced that India will provide free e-visas to Mongolian citizens. He said, "We have decided to provide free e-visas to Mongolian citizens. India will also sponsor the annual visit of young cultural ambassadors from Mongolia to India."

Recalling his 2015 visit to Mongolia, PM Modi said, "Ten years ago, during my visit to Mongolia, we elevated our partnership to a Strategic Partnership. Over the past decade, this partnership has gained new depth and breadth in every aspect. Our defence and security cooperation is also steadily strengthening."

