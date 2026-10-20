India to host first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum by year-end: Rajnath Singh

Dushanbe, Oct 20 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India will host the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at the end of this year and invited all member countries to participate in it.

In his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on Tuesday, Singh said India supports connectivity that links markets, facilitates trade, and creates new opportunities for development. However, he said that connectivity should be based on consultation and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country involved with it.

He said, "India, at the end of this year, will host the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. We invite all SCO member countries to participate in it."

Rajnath Singh said that India welcomes the decision to make the Universal Centre in Tashkent and the Anti-Drug Centre in Dushanbe permanent bodies of the SCO and noted that their utility will rely on how well they coordinate and how quickly they carry out tasks.

He said, "Connectivity is important for our shared prosperity. India supports connectivity that links markets, facilitates trade, and creates new opportunities for development. Initiatives like the International North-South Transport Corridor and Chabahar Port can contribute substantially to connecting Central Asia to wider markets. However, connectivity should be based on consultation and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country involved with it. Those projects that do not respect these principles will not be sustainable," he said.

He emphasised that India's development experience reflects the transformative potential of technology and innovation, and India's experience shows how to implement them on a wide scale while keeping innovation at the centre.

"To create opportunities, we must ensure that cooperation remains people-centric. Our success must be measured by the opportunities we create for our youth, the new markets we open for our entrepreneurs, the technology we provide to our farmers and small entrepreneurs, and the kind of connection we build for our societies," he said.

Rajnath Singh stressed that India's emphasis on women's leadership in development is rooted in the belief that women must determine the direction of development. He mentioned that initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure are contributing to affordable clean energy and climate-resilient development.

"Our Digital Public Infrastructure has transformed the delivery of public services and boosted financial inclusion. India has built one of the world's largest start-up ecosystems. Our emphasis on women's leadership in development is rooted in the belief that women must determine the direction of development," he said.

"Our global initiatives also reflect this vision. The International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure are contributing to affordable clean energy and climate-resilient development. Mission LiFE promotes sustainable lifestyles and responsible consumption, while the Global Biofuel Alliance aims to foster cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions," he added.

He described terrorism as one of the most serious threats to peace and development and said that terrorism can never be justified and there should be no double standards in dealing with it.

"Terrorism remains one of the most serious threats to peace and development. Terrorism not only harms innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. Terrorism radicalises societies and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve. Therefore, there can be no justification for terrorism. There can be no double standards in dealing with it (terrorism), and there can be no place for those who finance, support, or provide safe haven to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively eliminated," he said.

--IANS

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