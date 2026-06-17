India, Thailand hold 10th Defence Dialogue in Bangkok, review bilateral cooperation

Bangkok, June 17 (IANS) India and Thailand held the 10th Defence Dialogue in Bangkok, reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation and exchanging views on regional and global security issues of mutual interest.

The dialogue on Tuesday was co-chaired by Satyajit Mohanty, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, and Nuttapol Diewvanich, Thailand’s Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the two sides discussed the evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific region and exchanged perspectives on regional developments.

They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The delegations reviewed the progress made in bilateral defence cooperation since the previous dialogue.

The discussions covered the ongoing military-to-military engagements, capacity-building initiatives, training exchanges, maritime cooperation and other areas of mutual interest.

“The dialogue also reviewed the ongoing defence industry cooperation between the two countries. The two sides discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in defence manufacturing, research, innovation and capability development, with a view to promoting mutually beneficial partnerships between their respective defence ecosystems,” the Defence Ministry stated.

“The delegations exchanged views on cooperation under regional and multilateral defence frameworks, including Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-led mechanisms. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening practical cooperation and addressing shared security challenges through dialogue and collaboration,” it added.

The meeting concluded with discussions on future engagements and the way ahead for bilateral defence cooperation.

India and Thailand elevated their bilateral ties to a formal strategic partnership in 2025.

Following the Defence Dialogue, in a statement shared on X, the Embassy of India in Bangkok posted: “Both sides reviewed all aspects of the ongoing activities in different domains and discussed ways to further intensify engagements, especially in new and emerging areas, under the bilateral strategic partnership and various regional frameworks. India and Thailand are maritime neighbours, and Thailand is an important partner for India in its Act East Policy and in the Indo-Pacific region.”

--IANS

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