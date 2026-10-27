October 27, 2026 3:36 PM हिंदी

India, Thailand discuss strengthening cooperation in education, tourism, defence

India, Thailand discuss strengthening cooperation in education, tourism, defence

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with Thailand's Senate President, Mongkol Surasajja, in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation across trade, tourism, education, defence, Ayurveda, and Yoga.

During the meeting, Birla and Surasajja explored deeper parliamentary cooperation, sharing best practices and collaboration in counterterrorism, disaster management and international affairs, including within the BRICS framework, to advance shared priorities of both nations and and people’s welfare. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also present during the meeting.

"Delighted to meet H.E. Mr. Mongkol Surasajja, President of the Senate of Thailand, and reaffirmed the enduring friendship between India and Thailand, rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilisational ties. We discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, tourism, education, defence, Ayurveda and yoga, with India’s Act East Policy providing fresh impetus to our partnership," Birla posted on X.

"We also explored deeper parliamentary cooperation, sharing best practices and collaboration in counterterrorism, disaster management and international affairs, including within the BRICS framework, to advance our shared priorities and people’s welfare," he added.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum being held at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Complex in the Parliament House in New Delhi. The Forum, which commenced on Monday, brought together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and advance people-centric development.

Surasajja arrived in New Delhi on October 25 to attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

Extending a warm welcome to Surasajja in New Delhi, Lok Sabha on X wrote, "A warm reception in New Delhi for Hon. Mongkol Surasajja, President of the Senate of Thailand, as he arrived to participate in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. He was received at IGI Airport on 25 October by Shrimati Sandhya Ray, Shri Dilip Saikia, Members of Parliament."

--IANS

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