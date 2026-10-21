India, Thailand discuss strengthening cooperation between Air Forces

Bangkok, Oct 21 (IANS) India and Thailand held discussions on further strengthening cooperation between Air Forces of two nations through bilateral exercises, joint operations and training programmes aimed at deepening defence partnership.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal and the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha, on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Thailand stated, "Ambassador Puneet Agrawal called on Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, on 20 October 2026. Discussions focused on further strengthening Indian Air Force – Royal Thai Air Force cooperation through bilateral exercises, joint operations and training programmes, aimed at deepening defence partnership between India and Thailand."

Last month, the 14th edition of Staff Talks between the Indian and Royal Thai Navy were held in New Delhi, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to capacity building and training while identifying areas for further collaboration.

“14th Edition of Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy Staff Talks were successfully concluded on 03 Sep 26 at New Delhi. Co-chaired by Rear Admiral Sachin R Sequeira, ACNS (FCI) and Rear Admiral Chaksawat Saiwong, Director, Office of Policy and Planning, Naval Operations Department, Royal Thai Navy, the talks focused on strengthening the foundations of bilateral engagement, reaffirming commitment for capacity building and; training and identifying areas for further collaboration,” the Indian Navy stated on X.

Earlier in July this year, Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Thai Navy's HTMS Chao Phraya, reaffirming the shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability.

The exercise was conducted after ships of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet concluded their visit to Thailand's Sattahip.

"Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability," the Indian Navy spokesperson stated on X.

--IANS

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