India, Switzerland believe reforms in global institutions essential for addressing challenges, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India and Switzerland believe in democratic values, rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy and both nations will continue to work together for global peace and stability.

Addressing a joint press meet with Swiss President Guy Parmelin after their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, PM Modi said India and Switzerland believe reforms in global institutions are essential to address growing global challenges.

"India and Switzerland both believe in democratic values, rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to work together for global peace and stability. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, India has consistently supported every meaningful effort towards peace. We are also in agreement that reforms in global institutions are essential for addressing the growing global challenges," he said.

Extending a warm welcome to the visiting leader, the Prime Minister, "I am very happy to welcome the President of Switzerland. I appreciate his commitment to India-Switzerland ties. In October last year, with his personal support, we signed the historic Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with the EFTA countries. This is India’s first FTA with a European economic bloc. This is also an ambitious blueprint of investment, innovation, jobs and mutual prosperity. With this, we will realise 100 billion dollars investment and create 10 lakh direct jobs in India in the next 15 years."

Stressing that the friendship between India and Switzerland is "centuries-old", PM Modi recalled that Swami Vivekananda saw a glimpse of the Himalayas in the Swiss Alps in the 19th century and Mahatma Gandhi also spent time in Switzerland. He noted that these memories stay alive in the friendship between India and Switzerland.

"Today, innovation, infrastructure and advanced technology have emerged as strong pillars of our friendship. With the Summit today, we are going to give a new pace and height to our partnership," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he and President Parmelin identified new possibilities for military exchanges, defence production and cooperation. He said that they agreed to further deepen cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

"We have taken several important decisions to enhance market access for India's exports in Switzerland and to further facilitate investment between the two countries. This will increase the export of India's agriculture, pharma, textile, and engineering goods to Switzerland. At the same time, we will attract new Swiss investment in India's important sectors such as biotech, life Sciences, banking, insurance, food processing, and Sustainability," he said.

Describing people-to-people ties as the "greatest strength" of the India-Switzerland partnership, PM Modi said, "With the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement and Young Professionals Agreement signed today, many new opportunities will open up in Switzerland for Indian students, researchers, professionals, and youth."

--IANS

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