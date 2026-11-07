November 07, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

India should lead space law reforms initiative amid China-Pakistan cooperation in dual-use tech: Report

India should lead space law reforms initiative amid China-Pakistan cooperation in dual-use tech: Report

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Growing cooperation between China and Pakistan in the space sector highlights emerging gaps in international space governance and the need for India to play a leading role in reforming laws for responsible space activities, a new report has said.

The report from India Narrative said the opaque partnership also raises broader questions about legal loopholes in international space laws, dual-use technologies being exploited to undermine security and sovereignty.

It argued that the China-Pakistan relationship in space extends beyond satellite launches and technological collaboration, to Beijing's long-term plan of bringing anti-India states within its fold.

The publication also highlighted concerns of data protection. "Pakistani satellites are capable of imaging Indian civil and military establishments. Such data collection may fall outside the practical reach of several Indian regulatory frameworks," the report said.

The organisation called Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation (APSCO), a China-promoted and sponsored alliance headquartered in Beijing with Pakistan as a founding member validates the Sino-Pak nexus.

Pakistan's launch of the PRSC-EO3 satellite from China's Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre and its Space Vision 2047 programme demonstrate deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Transfer of dual-use technologies such as China's BeiDou navigation system remains a concern, after it has been integrated into Pakistan and extended into military cooperation.

"China’s announcement regarding a BeiDou-enabled continuously operating radar station network in Pakistan has exposed a gap in international space law," the report said.

Existing international agreements, including the Outer Space Treaty, are silent about indirect militarisation or responsibility arising from transfers of dual-use technologies that may subsequently be used for military purposes.

“Reports indicate terrorists in Kashmir use satellite communication devices based on BeiDou and commercially available navigation technologies. Pakistan could similarly exploit imaging satellites or communication relays for hostile purposes,” The publication noted.

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan's natural resources extracted, exploited by powerful military amid lack of transparency

Pakistan's natural resources extracted, exploited by powerful military amid lack of transparency

Mitchell Santner praises bowlers for testing India in low-scoring Wellington ODI (Credit: X/Blackcaps)

Mitchell Santner praises bowlers for testing India in low-scoring Wellington ODI

India-Australia defence ties gain strategic depth amid China's assertiveness

India-Australia defence ties gain strategic depth amid China's assertiveness

Anti-cancer drug price cuts from next week to save consumers Rs 3,502 crore annually

Anti-cancer drug price cuts from next week to save consumers Rs 3,502 crore annually

PM Modi extends Diwali greetings to citizens (Photo: X of VP)

PM Modi extends Diwali greetings to citizens

Rory McIlroy fires 63 to move within one shot of leaders Hatton and Rahm in Abu Dhabi. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: McIlroy fires 63 to move within one shot of leaders Hatton and Rahm in Abu Dhabi

Khushi calls Janhvi Kapoor 'Best sister' for planning her dream birthday

Khushi calls Janhvi Kapoor 'Best sister' for planning her dream birthday

SBI expands US network with first SBIC Bank branch in Texas

SBI expands US network with first 'SBIC Bank' branch in Texas

2027 polls: Can Asaduddin Owaisi repeat Bihar’s success in UP (Photo: IANS)

2027 polls: Can Asaduddin Owaisi repeat Bihar’s success in UP

Maharashtra Open State Badminton to kick off at Bombay Gymkhana from November 12. Photo credit: MSBA

Maharashtra Open State Badminton to kick off at Bombay Gym from Nov 12