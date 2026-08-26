India, Seychelles explore AI, digital systems to boost sustainable fisheries management

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) India and Seychelles have explored deeper cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture, including tuna fisheries, marine aquaculture, joint scientific research and the use of artificial intelligence in harvest management, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the discussions took place at a high-level bilateral meeting that was hosted by the Department of Fisheries.

The Seychelles delegation was led by Minister of Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy Wallace Cosgrow, while the Indian delegation was headed by Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, it added.

In addition, the two sides reviewed existing cooperation frameworks and discussed a roadmap for sustainable utilisation of marine resources with fisheries and the broader blue economy identified as key areas for economic growth, rural employment and sustainable development.

India shared that its fish production has reached 19.7 million tonnes, while seafood exports are valued at $8.46 billion, according to the ministry.

The discussions covered marine aquaculture, modern hatchery development, tuna fisheries optimisation, stock assessment, post-harvest engineering and marine conservation.

Both sides also explored knowledge transfer through technical studies, fisheries extension services and institutional training programmes.

Digital transformation and technology emerged as a key area of potential cooperation, with the countries discussing fisheries data systems, monitoring, control and surveillance infrastructure and the deployment of AI in harvest management.

The two countries also discussed developing the tuna value chain through processing and product diversification, besides sustainable fish-waste management.

To ensure sustained cooperation, the sides discussed an annual work plan, regulatory alignment, faster commercialisation of joint scientific research, reciprocal laboratory access and joint pilot projects.

The Seychelles delegation expressed interest in expediting a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding specifically covering fisheries and aquaculture, along with an advanced work plan, the ministry said.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of mutual exposure visits, specialised technical exchanges and leveraging their respective Centres of Excellence to build institutional capacity and share international best practices.

The meeting concluded with both countries reaffirming their commitment to translating bilateral cooperation into result-oriented action plans aimed at promoting sustainable fisheries and long-term maritime prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

--IANS

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