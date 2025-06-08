India scripting new chapter of national renewal in PM Modi’s decisive decade: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) India is scripting a new chapter of national renewal in every sphere -- economic, social and strategic -- under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, with the country’s decisive decade well underway, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has written in an article.

Democracies are rightly subjected to a higher standard of scrutiny in the delivery of goods and services to the unserved and underserved. In India, that test is exacting. No slogan survives without substance, no claim without consequence. Real transformation must reach the last person because in our democracy, Antyodaya casts a vote, the minister has stated.

That is why, one year into Modi 3.0, the resounding mandates in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana are not just political milestones -- they are a reaffirmation that in today's India, delivery, not rhetoric, earns trust, he explained.

The minister has highlighted that programmes anchored in the philosophy of 'Sarvodaya through Antyodaya' ensure that no Indian is left behind. More than 25 crore people have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) has disbursed over Rs 3.68 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers. The 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative has empowered over one crore rural women to achieve annual incomes exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Nearly three crore houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He further stated that the Jal Jeevan Mission has provided tap water connections to over 15.44 rural households. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has been expanded to offer free health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per year for all citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income. This is expected to benefit approximately six crore senior citizens, providing them with comprehensive healthcare access and financial protection. Additionally, the scheme has been extended to include frontline community health workers.

PM Modi's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists was evident in the swift response to the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists had targeted innocent tourists. The nation mourned the loss but stood united, executing Operation Sindoor with precision and dominance, reaffirming its resolve to combat terrorism and protect its citizens.

He has also highlighted that the world witnessed Indian defence forces' technological and strategic superiority, backed by the strong and decisive leadership of the Prime Minister during the success of Operation Sindoor.

Puri has underscored that post-2014, India's defence manufacturing has been rapidly modernised, with exports rising substantially. This transformation is not accidental. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, key reforms such as the Defence Acquisition Procedure, Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy and the opening of 100 per cent FDI for certain sectors have enabled homegrown firms to thrive.

The introduction of two dedicated PLI schemes for drones and components has further catalysed next-gen innovation. Today, Indian-designed missile systems, armoured vehicles and naval platforms are not only deployed in our forces but also exported to over 80 countries, reinforcing India's image as a regional security provider at a time when global trust in reliable defence partners is at a premium.

Manufacturing is at the centre of this vision. India is making strides in the semiconductor sector, driven by major investments and government incentives. Tata Electronics is constructing a Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and testing plant in Assam, expected to begin operations by mid-2025 and create around 27,000 jobs. Meanwhile, a Rs 3,706 crore joint venture between HCL and Foxconn is set to establish a semiconductor unit in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, focusing on display driver chips, with production starting in 2027, the minister further explained.

He has also highlighted that India is now the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with over 1.57 lakh recognised startups -- including more than 100 unicorns and over 3,600 deep-tech ventures focused on AI, biotech and semiconductors.

