India regarded 'more acceptable partner' for G7 than China: Report

Hong Kong, June 18 (IANS) India's participation enhances the G7's relevance and legitimacy in an increasingly multipolar world order. This is particularly significant as the grouping’s influence today is largely “political and normative" rather than institutional, a report has stated.

For India, engagement offers “prestige, access, networking opportunities, and a chance to influence discussions," but it does not yield immediate economic gains or structural advantages. While participation in the G7 does not amount to membership, there are compelling reasons for India to remain actively engaged with the forum, a report in Hong Kong-based media outlet ‘Asia Times’ stated.

“The G7 provides India a valuable platform to engage Europe collectively. Four Western European powers—France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom—along with the EU, participate in the grouping. Historically, India’s foreign policy prioritized its immediate neighborhood, major powers, and the Indo-Pacific. Europe held a secondary place. Over the past decade, New Delhi has invested more systematically in strengthening relations with its European partners,” the report detailed.

At the 2026 G7 Summit in France’s Evian, India participated as a guest nation for the 13th time, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his seventh appearance at the forum since 2019.

"These repeated invitations highlight a central reality: India is too important to be excluded from major global conversations, even though it remains outside the world’s most exclusive club of advanced industrial democracies,” the Asia Times report mentioned.

The report noted that India's invitation to the 2026 summit was underpinned by the strong India-France partnership and deepening ties between India and Europe. However, the rationale extends beyond bilateral relations.

India is widely regarded as a leading voice of the Global South and currently holds the 2026 BRICS Presidency.

Unlike the G7 nations, India occupies a distinctive position as a rising power, a developing country representing the Global South, and a key stakeholder in the existing global order.

"This unique identity allows New Delhi to articulate concerns regarding development finance, food security, debt sustainability, climate justice, energy transitions, and the reform of international institutions in ways that resonate with a broad range of developing countries. India demonstrated its role as a true representative of Global South during its G20 presidency in 2023,” the report highlighted.

“India’s inclusion also invites comparison with China. Despite being the world’s second-largest economy, China is not a regular invitee to the G7, and relations between the two remain strained. India’s recurring presence shows how the grouping views the two Asian giants differently,” it added.

According to the report, amid mounting concerns over China's growing assertiveness, strategic competition with the West, and use of economic coercion in recent years, India is increasingly being viewed as a “benign power” that supports a rules-based international order while preserving its strategic autonomy.

As a vibrant democracy with a liberal and open economy, it is said that growing security ties with Western nations and a preference for reforming rather than overturning existing institutions make India a more “acceptable partner" for the G7 than China.

--IANS

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