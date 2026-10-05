October 05, 2026 8:10 PM हिंदी

India reaffirms support for Afghanistan during Moscow Format Consultations

India reaffirms support for Afghanistan during Moscow Format Consultations

Moscow, Oct 5 (IANS) India on Monday reaffirmed that it remains committed to the welfare of Afghan people and supports Afghan sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. The stance was asserted once again by the Indian delegation participating in the 8th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.

“Indian delegation - Ambassador Vinay Kumar and JS (PAI) Dr M Suresh Kumar - participated in the 8th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan hosted by the Russian Foreign Ministry on 5 October 2026 in Moscow. Based on its long-standing friendship with Afghanistan, India remains committed to the welfare of Afghan people and supports Afghan sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity,” the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X.

Last month, India delivered another consignment of life-saving medicines and medical consumables in Kabul as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan continues. Another consignment from India has reached Kabul, including life-saving medicines and medical consumables for government hospital in the city. Health remains at the heart of India's humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

It came amid India's sustained efforts to provide humanitarian support to Afghanistan, including the supply of essential medicines, relief materials, and other aid.

On August 20, India delivered medicines and medical consumables to a government hospital in Kabul and reaffirmed its health partnership with the people of Afghanistan.

"Augmenting Afghanistan's healthcare! Reaffirming its enduring health partnership with the friendly people of Afghanistan, India delivers medicines and medical consumables to a Government Hospital in Kabul," the MEA posted on X.

In July, India delivered relief material, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities amid devastating floods in Nuristan.

"In the wake of the devastating floods in Nuristan, India delivers relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities. India stands with the Afghan people at this difficult time," the MEA wrote on X.

–IANS

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