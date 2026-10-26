India reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Austria on its National Day

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) India on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening ties with Austria, with both sides looking to expand cooperation in trade, investment, defence, technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Secretary (West) in the MEA, Sibi George, represented India as Chief Guest at Austria’s National Day celebrations and conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of the European nation.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of Austria as Chief Guest. He conveyed warm greetings to the Government and people of Austria and reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening India-Austria ties,” the MEA stated on X.

“Building upon the momentum of high-level engagements, both sides look forward to expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defence, technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges,” it added.

Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger will be on an official visit to India from October 27 to November 2, the MEA announced on Monday. During her visit, Reisinger will hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Wednesday.

After concluding her engagements in New Delhi, the visiting minister will participate in various events in Jaipur from October 29 to November 2.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar extended wishes to Beate Meinl-Reisinger and the people of Austria on the country’s National Day and expressed commitment to further enhancing the Enhanced Partnership between the two nations.

“Warm felicitations to FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Government and people of Austria on their National Day. Committed to further strengthening our Enhanced Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On October 6, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George met Austria’s National Security Advisor Peter Vorhofer and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in security and strategic matters, including counter-terrorism.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George received Dr Peter Vorhofer, National Security Advisor of Austria. They discussed ways to further strengthen India-Austria cooperation in security and strategic matters, including counter-terrorism and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said on X.

--IANS

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