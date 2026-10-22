October 23, 2026 1:33 AM हिंदी

India reaffirms commitment to strengthen partnership with Hungary

India reaffirms commitment to strengthen partnership with Hungary across diverse sectors

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) India on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Hungary across diverse sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, education and people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Secretary (West) in the MEA, Sibi George, represented India as the Chief Guest at the National Day celebrations of Hungary, where he highlighted the strong and enduring ties between the two countries.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day Celebrations of Hungary as Chief Guest. He highlighted the strong and enduring ties between India and Hungary, and reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening the partnership across diverse sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, education and people-to-people connect,” the MEA posted on X.

In July, India’s Ambassador to Hungary Anshuman Gaur and Gyorgy Laszlo Velkey, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, met in Budapest, reaffirming the warm and friendly relations.

“Our Ambassador held discussions with H.E. Mr Gyorgy Laszlo Velkey, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary. The meeting reaffirmed the warm and friendly relations between India and Hungary, and the two sides reviewed initiatives set to deepen our partnership in the months ahead. India’s growing strategic and commercial weight opens immense opportunities for Hungarian businesses and institutions,” the Embassy of India in Budapest had written on X.

“Our cultural bonds — the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore at Balatonfured, the art of Amrita Sher-Gil, the pioneering scholarship of Sándor Csoma de Koros, and the Brunners’ luminous paintings of India — remain the strongest pillar of this relationship. Our past connects us. Our future, we build together,” it added.

In June, the Ambassador met the Speaker of the country’s National Assembly and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and parliamentary exchanges.

“The Ambassador was honoured to call upon the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, Agnes Forsthoffer. Discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, parliamentary exchanges, and our deep shared faith in democracy and parliamentary functions. Pleased to share that an India-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Group will be set up soon!” the Indian Embassy in Hungary had written on X.

--IANS

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