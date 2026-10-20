India offers to put no-first-use of nuclear weapons commitment into multilateral legal agreement

New York, Oct 20 (IANS) India has reiterated its offer to put its commitment to not being the first to use nuclear weapons and not to use them against non-nuclear weapon states into a multilateral legal agreement.

Congress MP Manish Tewari, representing India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) First Committee in New York, delivered the country's statement on nuclear weapons and related issues on Monday (local time), outlining India's approach to global nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and the reduction of nuclear risks.

"India remains committed to nuclear disarmament that is universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable. This goal can be achieved by a step-by-step process underwritten by universal commitment to an agreed non-discriminatory multilateral framework," Tewari said.

He noted that India had previously presented this approach in its 2006 working paper to the First Committee and again in 2007 at the Conference on Disarmament through document CD/1816.

Emphasising that the proposal remains relevant, he said, "The relevance of this approach endures."

Highlighting India's position as a responsible nuclear-weapon state, Tewari said the country continues to follow a policy of "credible minimum deterrence with a posture of No First Use and non-use against non-nuclear weapon states".

"We are prepared to convert these undertakings into multilateral legal arrangements," he said, reiterating India's willingness to formalise its commitments through legally binding multilateral mechanisms.

"I wish to underline that India's capabilities are shaped by our unique security environment and are not directed against any specific actor. India also remains committed to its voluntary unilateral moratorium on nuclear testing," he added.

"India believes that legally binding assurances to non-nuclear-weapon states against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons should alleviate their sense of insecurity and thereby strengthen the non-proliferation regime. This would contribute to reducing the nuclear danger," he said.

Of the nuclear-armed countries, only India and China have disavowed the first use of the weapons.

Addressing emerging technological challenges, India also acknowledged the concerns associated with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in nuclear command and control systems.

"We espouse the principle that the decisions to use nuclear weapons should be taken by humans. India traditionally tables two resolutions under this cluster -- the resolution on reducing nuclear danger tabled by India since 1998 draws attention to the hair-triggered alert status of nuclear weapons and calls for de-alerting and de-targeting to reduce the risk of unintentional or accidental use," Tewari said.

He also highlighted India's longstanding initiative on a convention prohibiting the use of nuclear weapons. Introduced by India in 1992, the resolution calls upon the Conference on Disarmament to begin negotiations on an international convention that would prohibit the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

"Such a universal legally binding agreement will build the political will needed for the total elimination of nuclear weapons. We look forward to the continued support and co-sponsorship of member states for both resolutions. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons does not create obligations for India. Our commitment to global nuclear disarmament nonetheless remains unchanged, as does our commitment to strengthening non-proliferation," he added.

India also reiterated its commitment to international cooperation aimed at preventing nuclear materials and technologies from falling into the hands of terrorists and other non-state actors.

Tiwari, who represents Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha, is in the second contingent of MPs joining India's delegation to the UN.

--IANS

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