India reaffirms commitment to conserving biodiversity at Convention on Biological Diversity

Yerevan, Oct 27 (IANS) Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Tuesday reaffirmed India's commitment to conserving biodiversity and strengthening collective efforts to live in harmony with nature at the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP17) being hosted by Armenia.

Delivering India’s National Statement at the High-Level Segment of the CBD COP17, Yadav called for implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in accordance with the national priorities, circumstances and legislation supported by adequate and predictable finance, capacity building and technology transfer from developed countries.

"We are gathered here today to reaffirm our collective responsibility to conserve biodiversity and strengthen our shared commitment to living in harmony with the nature. India emphasises that the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework should be implemented in accordance with the national priorities, circumstances and legislation supported by adequate and predictable finance, capacity building and technology transfer from developed countries. India supports benefit sharing from digital sequence information on genetic resources through the multilateral mechanism, including the Cali Fund," he said.

"India advocates a science-based risk-proportionate and precautionary approach to synthetic biology and bio-safety. India's updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan translates the framework into 23 national biodiversity targets and 142 indicators," the minister added.

Yadav noted that India has made significant progress in biodiversity conservation. He said that India has 1,134 protected areas, 103 Ramsar sites, 57 biodiversity heritage sites, 18 biosphere reserves, including 13 under UNESCO's Man and Biosphere Network.

"Under the visionary leadership of our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the International Big Cat Alliance advances international cooperation and the conservation of the world's seven big cat species and their habitats. The Mission Lifestyle for Environment life and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Plant a tree for mother also underlined environmental stewardship, making biodiversity conservation a collective societal endeavour."

Yadav expressed India's commitment to working with all parties to advance the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in the true spirit of one earth, one family, one future.

Highlighting India's initiatives for advancing biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration, Yadav mentioned, "India is advancing biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration through initiatives such as Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Income for mangrove restoration, Amrit Dharohar for the conservation of wetlands and the Soil Health Card Scheme for promoting sustainable soil management and maintaining soil fertility."

"India has aligned its legislation with conventions and established village-level committees for decentralised access and benefit sharing, enabling local participation and benefit from sustainable biological resource use. India remains committed to working with all parties to advance the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in the true spirit of one earth, one family, one future," he added.

--IANS

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