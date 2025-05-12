India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) For the first time since the understanding on ceasefire, Indian and Pakistani military operations chiefs on Monday spoke to each other on a hotline around 5 p.m. to discuss ways to restore calm on the border, an official said.

According to official information, Pakistan has said that it will not take this conflict forward and also indicated its willingness not to violate the ceasefire.

The talks between Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) revolved around stopping military actions and firing on the lines of understanding reached after India’s anti-terror Operation Sindoor was halted at Pakistan’s request on May 10.

The Indian Army has confirmed the conversation between the two DGMOs. India's DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai participated in this military-level discussion with Pakistan DGMO Major General Kashif Abdullah.

The DGMOs' hotline discussion also featured measures for observing restraint and respecting the consensus to stop firing and review the current situation.

The ceasefire agreement in the year 2021 to maintain peace and stability on the Line of Control was also signed by the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

During the day, there was speculation over an alleged delay in the hotline discussion between the two DGMOs as on May 10 -- when the understanding on ceasefire was arrived at – the tentative time for their talks was announced to be Monday noon.

Earlier, senior military officials on Monday provided a detailed operational account of India’s robust defence measures and offensive preparedness during and after Operation Sindoor.

At a high-level briefing, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Air Marshal A.K. Bharti and Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, Director General of Naval Operations, explained the multi-layered coordination among the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, describing a defence posture that was both measured and impenetrable.

Lt Gen Ghai clarified that India did not cross the Line of Control (LoC) or the International Border (IB) during its operations.

“All defensive measures were executed from within Indian territory,” he said, countering speculative reports of escalation.

--IANS

rch/pgh