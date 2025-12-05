India, Oman hold Strategic Consultative Group meeting, discuss bilateral ties

Muscat, Dec 5 (IANS) India and Oman held the 14th round of the Strategic Consultative Group (IOSCG) meeting in Muscat, where the two sides discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The meeting on Thursday was co-chaired by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, and Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oman.

According to the MEA, the meeting reviewed the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Oman in areas including political, defence, security, trade, investment, energy, agriculture, education, culture and people-to-people ties. “India and Oman enjoy historically warm, close and friendly ties underpinned by trade and cultural linkages.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. Economic and commercial engagement constitutes a major pillar of the bilateral relations with bilateral trade of US$ 10.61 billion (FY 2024-2025) and growing investments between both countries,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

The MEA noted that Oman hosts a vibrant Indian community of around 675,000, which serves as a living bridge to strengthen ties between the two nations. During the meeting, it was agreed to hold the next round of IOSCG in New Delhi in 2026 on a mutually convenient date.

Earlier on November 24, India and Oman held discussions reaffirming their commitment to deepen defence cooperation through progress on the Military Logistic Complex, enhanced collaboration in shipbuilding, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), strengthened training cooperation and avenues for defence exports.

The discussion was held during a meeting between Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Oman's Ministry of Defence Secretary General Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, who is currently visiting New Delhi for the 13th Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting.

In a statement shared on X, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters stated, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS held an extensive interaction with HE Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, Secretary General, MoD, Sultanate of Oman. The discussions reaffirmed the commitment to deepen Defence Cooperation through progress on the Military Logistic Complex, enhanced collaboration in shipbuilding, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), strengthened training cooperation and avenues for defence exports."

--IANS

