India now largest smartphone supplier to US, output up 6x in 11 years: IT Minister

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) India is now the largest supplier of smartphones to the United States, Union Railways & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday.

At the inauguration of Metro projects in Bengaluru, the minister said India’s electronics production has grown sixfold in the last 11 years, reaching a value of Rs 12 lakh crore. Electronic exports have increased eightfold to Rs 3 lakh crore during the same period, he added.

“India has become the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world,” Vaishnaw said, highlighting the country's growing position in the tech supply chain.

India accounted for 44 per cent of all smartphones imported into the US in q1 FY26, a huge leap from just 13 per cent in the same period last year.

Most of the decline in US smartphone shipments assembled in China has been picked up by India, mainly due to Apple’s 'China Plus One' strategy.

India now has 300 mobile manufacturing units up from two in 2014. In FY14, 26 per cent of mobile phones sold in India were locally made, which has surged to 99.2 per cent being manufactured domestically, according to government data.

The manufacturing value of mobile phones increased from Rs 18,900 crore in FY14 to Rs 4.22 lakh crore in FY24.

This growth aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a global technology hub and the country's growing competitiveness in the international market.

Alongside China and Vietnam, India is now a major player in global electronics manufacturing, with companies shifting production to diversify supply chains.

Mobile phone net exports rose from $0.2 billion in 2017-18 to $24.1 billion in 2024-25. Government support since 2017 and strategic integration into global value chains (GVCs) after the launch of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme drove Indian success.

-- IANS

aar/