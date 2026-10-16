India, Mongolia reiterate commitment to strengthen defence cooperation

Ulaanbaatar, Oct 16 (IANS) India and Mongolia held the 14th Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar on Friday, reiterating their commitment to further strengthen defence cooperation and promote regional peace and security.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ishita Ganguly Tripathi, and Mongolia's Deputy State Secretary Brigadier General Gansukh E co-chaired the meeting.

"The 14th India–Mongolia Joint Working Group Meeting was held in Mongolia, co-chaired by Dr Ishita Ganguli Tripathy, Joint Secretary, MoD, and Brig Gen Gansukh E, Deputy State Secretary of Defence, Mongolia," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

"Both countries reaffirmed their longstanding bonds of friendship and mutual trust, and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and promoting regional peace and security," it added.

Earlier this week, former Mongolian President Nambaryn Enkhbayar met with MP Kumari Selja, who was leading an Indian women's parliamentary delegation at the World Women Parliamentarians’ Forum in Ulaanbaatar.

Indian Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, was also present during the discussions held on Wednesday.

“On 14 Oct 2026, HE Mr Enkhbayar, former (third) President of Mongolia, met with Hon’ble MP Kumari Selja, leader of the Women Parliamentary Delegation of India participating in the World Women Parliamentarians’ Forum in Ulaanbaatar, and discussed various issues of mutual interest. HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, was present,” the Indian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar posted on X.

Mongolian lawmaker O Soronzonbold, a member of the Mongolia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament of Mongolia, also hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting Indian parliamentary delegation comprising MPs Kumari Selja, Anita Chouhan and Maya Naroliya.

On Tuesday, the women parliamentary delegation met the Mongolian Foreign Minister B. Battsetseg and congratulated her on the successful organisation of the forum.

Earlier, Selja delivered India’s statement at the Opening Session of the forum, organised by the Parliament of Mongolia at the State Palace in Ulaanbaatar.

The 18th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant, an annual platoon-level exercise conducted alternately in India and Mongolia, was held at the Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh from September 21 September to October 3. The Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces were represented by 45 personnel each.

As part of the exercise, Mongolian personnel underwent small arms weapon handling and firing training, while the Indian Army demonstrated Room Intervention Drills covering systematic entry, room clearance, coordinated movement, communication, fire discipline and casualty evacuation. The Mongolian contingent also showcased Mongolian Classical Wrestling (Bokh) and unarmed combat, highlighting its martial traditions.

Diplomatic ties between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. India and Mongolia are strategic partners, spiritual siblings and third neighbours with centuries-old deep civilisational linkages through Buddhism, according to the Indian Embassy in Mongolia statement. Of late, Dharma, Democracy, Development Partnership and Digital Development Cooperation have become pillars of the India-Mongolia relationship. In 2025, India and Mongolia marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of India-Mongolia diplomatic relations.

--IANS

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