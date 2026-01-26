January 26, 2026 9:48 PM हिंदी

India displays leadership in global agri-food sector at ‘Gulfood 2026’

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The government on Monday said that India marked a strong presence at ‘Gulfood 2026’, the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition in Dubai, underscoring its growing leadership in the global agri-food and processed food sector.

The 2026 edition marks India’s largest-ever participation, with more than 600 Indian companies exhibiting across a wide spectrum of categories including staples, fresh produce, processed foods, beverages, agri-tech, and food processing.

As Country Partner, India has been accorded prominent branding across exhibition venues under a unified design theme, along with dedicated conference sessions and enhanced B2B engagement opportunities.

Key products being showcased by India at Gulfood 2026 include Basmati rice, more than 10 Indian GI-tagged rice varieties, processed food products, millets, groundnuts, tea, spices, turmeric, organic products, and fresh fruits and vegetables, according to Commerce Ministry.

The Indian Pavilion was inaugurated at the APEDA Pavilion, Dubai Expo City by Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, AP Das Joshi, in the presence of Ambassador of India to the UAE, Dr Deepak Mittal.

“The UAE is the largest market for APEDA’s scheduled products and serves as a gateway to the Gulf region, which is the largest destination for India’s agricultural exports. The India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has had a significant impact on bilateral trade, particularly in the food processing industry and agricultural exports,” said the ministry.

In addition, more than 500 Indian companies, largely institutional and large players, are participating independently across both exhibition venues.

Another significant highlight of India’s participation at Gulfood 2026 is the presence of eight startups under APEDA’s BHARATI initiative, Bharat’s Hub for Agritech, Resilience, Advancement and Incubation for Export Enablement.

According to the ministry, India’s participation as Country Partner at ‘Gulfood 2026’ reflects the nation’s commitment to delivering high-quality, safe, sustainable, and innovative food products to global markets.

