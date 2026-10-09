October 09, 2026 10:48 AM हिंदी

India, Mali commemorate World Cotton Day, discuss opportunities to boost value chains

India, Mali commemorate World Cotton Day, discuss opportunities to boost value chains

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Leaders and experts, commemorating the World Cotton Day at the UN, discussed opportunities to strengthen cotton value chains, support smallholders and artisans, improve processing capacity and market access, encourage use of technology and advanced science in the sector and deepen international partnerships, according to an official statement on Friday.

The Permanent Missions of India and Mali to the United Nations jointly organised the event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, said the Ministry of Textiles.

The event brought together Members of Parliament from India, representatives of Member States and international organisations to discuss cotton’s contribution to livelihoods, value addition and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s association of cotton and the spinning wheel with self-reliance, dignity and India’s freedom struggle.

Parvathaneni highlighted four priorities: supporting producers’ livelihoods; expanding value addition and access to markets; promoting sustainability; and strengthening technology and partnerships.

He also emphasised the need for affordable inputs and finance, support for smaller enterprises, and South-South and triangular cooperation to help cotton-producing countries retain more value and advance the SDGs.

Ambassador Issa Konfourou, Permanent Representative of Mali to the UN, highlighted cotton’s importance to Mali’s economy and rural livelihoods.

He underscored the challenges posed by limited processing capacity, input costs, market access, and trade-distorting support. Outlining Mali’s efforts to expand domestic processing and create employment, he welcomed mutually beneficial partnerships, including South-South cooperation, and acknowledged India as a key partner.

Asit Kumar Mal, Member of Parliament, drew on the experience of Kantha embroidery in Bolpur, West Bengal, to highlight how traditional craftsmanship adds value to cotton, supports women’s livelihoods and promotes reuse and resource efficiency.

He emphasised the importance of fair remuneration, affordable credit, design support, and market access for artisans.

LK Sudhish, Member of Parliament, highlighted Tamil Nadu’s experience in cotton knitwear and garment manufacturing, including the contribution of smaller enterprises, shared infrastructure and skilled workers.

He referred to the integrated textile park being developed under the PM MITRA initiative and wastewater recovery and reuse in textile processing, said the statement.

—IANS

na/

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