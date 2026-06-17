June 17, 2026 9:17 PM हिंदी

India, Kiribati discuss ways to strengthen development partnership

India, Kiribati discuss ways to strengthen development partnership

South Tarawa, June 17 (IANS) India and Kiribati on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen development partnership and enhance cooperation in multilateral forums.

The discussions were held between India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta and Uering Iteraera, Officer-in-Charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Kiribati.

The High Commission of India in Fiji has the concurrent accreditation of Kiribati.

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet with Mr. Uering Iteraera, Officer-in-Charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Kiribati. Productive discussions were held on entire gamut of bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen development partnership, enhance cooperation in multilateral forums and explore new opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest to further deepen the India-Kiribati partnership."

Earlier in the day, Mehta held a meeting with Kiribati's Secretary for Finance Koin Uriam Kiritione and discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, especially in infrastructure development, digitalisation, training and capacity building.

Mehta also visited the Dialysis Centre in Kiribati, being established with funding support from India.

While sharing details regarding the visit on X, Indian High Commission in Fiji stated, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta visited the Dialysis Centre in Kiribati, being established with funding support from India. The Centre stands as a testament of the enduring commitment to strengthening healthcare cooperation and improving access to quality medical services for local communities in Kiribati."

On Tuesday, Mehta met a high-level team from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy of Kiribati, with discussions focussed on strengthening cooperation between two nations in water and sanitation infrastructure, climate-resilient initiatives and greater engagement of Indian businesses to support sustainable development

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet with a high-level team from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy of Kiribati. Fruitful discussions focussed on strengthening India–Kiribati cooperation in water and sanitation infrastructure, climate-resilient initiatives and greater engagement of Indian businesses to support sustainable development. HC also discussed the establishment of a desalination plant, fulfilling a commitment made under FIPIC III," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

He also met Kiribati's Minister for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Tangariki Reete and Minister of Justice Martin Moreti at Bonriki International Airport in Tarawa.

In the statement on X, Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote, "Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic development, with a special emphasis on the coconut and copra industries, reaffirming shared commitment to deeper bilateral ties."

Mehta had also called on Kiribati's Minister for Health and Medical Services Bootii Nauan, with discussions focussed on deepening healthcare cooperation, including through provision of high quality and affordable drugs, dialysis machines and sea ambulance, capacity building, and advancing shared development priorities between two nations.

--IANS

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