India issues advisory for its citizens in France, asks them to remain vigilant amid violent protests

Paris, Oct 21 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in France issued a travel and safety advisory on Wednesday, urging its nationals and those travelling to the Western European country to remain vigilant after protests over the rising cost of living broke out into violent clashes.

The clashes erupted in late September 2026 over poor conditions in schools and teacher shortages. The movement quickly expanded into nationwide anti-government demonstrations driven by soaring living costs, high fuel prices, public sector budget cuts, and general frustration with President Emmanuel Macron's administration.

The alert follows ongoing protests, localised curfews, and potential transport disruptions across the region.

Indian citizens residing in or visiting France are advised to exercise caution, particularly in crowded areas or locations experiencing demonstrations, the Indian Embassy said in a statement on social media platform X.

Protests and civil unrest in France have led to localised curfews and potential delays or reductions in road travel and public transport, the Indian Embassy said.

Travellers and residents should closely follow updates from local French authorities, the French Prefecture of Police, and official statements from the Indian Embassy in France's X account, the Indian Embassy said in the statement.

"Those planning trips to or within France are recommended to stay in direct contact with their airlines or travel agencies for real-time schedule changes," the Indian Embassy in France added in the statement.

In its official X account, the Indian Embassy in France said: "In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities. Please also stay informed through local news, follow official updates (https://gouvernement.fr) and check for public transport disruptions (https://ratp.fr). In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in Consulate General of India, Marseille: +33 7 43 16 25 59| cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in."

The French government has vowed to do everything within its power to prevent violence at fresh social demonstrations announced for Saturday, after riots around the country caused widespread destruction and thousands of arrests on October 17, Xinhua news agency reported.

French President Macron told media on Wednesday that the government will use all available legal tools to stop such violent scenes from reoccurring.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Qatar, Macron emphasised the French government's resolve ahead of a new round of demonstrations scheduled for October 24, French television channel BFM TV said.

Addressing calls from some politicians to declare a state of emergency, the French President said such a measure was not necessary at this stage, although it could be deployed later if required.

France imposed targeted curfews in several cities after the October 17 riots, and Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday that this had helped maintain calm overnight on Monday.

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Tuesday that the government would deploy soldiers from the Army's Operation Sentinelle to help prevent violence during the October 24 demonstrations.

Rioting and violence have broken out on the sidelines of mostly peaceful youth-led protests in other European countries including France, Spain and Albania.

--IANS

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