India is proud of our air warriors: PM Modi on Indian Air Force Day

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm greetings to the air warriors on Indian Air Force Day, thanking them for serving the nation with dedication and praising their courage.

He said that the country is proud of the Indian Air Force for protecting the skies.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of British India.

Created under British rule as an auxiliary air force, the IAF's primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts. The force has since evolved into one of the most formidable air powers in the world.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies!"

In a video posted on X, PM Modi said, "I congratulate all the air warriors and their families from the bottom of my heart who have served the country. Things in the sky are always unpredictable; it is no surprise that by showcasing its power in the sky, the IAF has drawn the attention of every citizen and given a sense of security."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and extended greetings to the Indian Air Force.

"Salutations to the Warriors of Our Skies on the glorious occasion of Indian Air Force Day," HM Shah said in a post on X.

"A legion of real-life bravehearts whose saga of invincible valour, laser-sharp precision and devastating striking capabilities is testified by the Earth and satellites in faraway space. Their patriotism and professionalism will continue to inspire generations long after the daydreams of India's enemies cease to exist. I bow to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking to X, said, "From the infinite heights of the sky to the nation's borders, the Indian Air Force, the embodiment of valour, strength, and resolve, is the pride of us all."

"On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the brave air warriors of the Indian Air Force and their families," he added.

--IANS

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