June 22, 2026 6:46 PM हिंदी

India, Iran discuss West Asia situation and cooperation under BRICS

India, Iran discuss West Asia situation and cooperation under BRICS

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a meeting with Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ghadir Nezamipour on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS National Security Advisors' Meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

The two sides discussed ongoing situation in West Asia and cooperation under the BRICS platform and bilateral ties.

"NSA Ajit Doval, KC met Deputy Secretary for Defense Affairs of the SNSC of Iran, Ghadir Nezamipour on 22 June 2026 on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSAs Meeting. Both sides reviewed the ongoing situation in West Asia. They also discussed cooperation under the BRICS platform and India-Iran bilateral ties," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The two-day BRICS National Security Advisors’ Meeting is being held in New Delhi under India's chairship, bringing together top security officials from member countries to deliberate on evolving global security challenges and strengthen cooperation on key strategic issues.

NSA Doval also met Executive Director of Analysis at the National Intelligence and Security Service of Ethiopia, Million Lema Tadesse, with talks held on enhancing Strategic Partnership between the nations.

"NSA Ajit Doval, KC met Executive Director of Analysis at the National Intelligence and Security Service of Ethiopia, Million Lema Tadesse on 22 June 2026 on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS NSAs Meeting. Both sides explored areas of cooperation to enhance and deepen the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership," the MEA stated.

During the meeting, the National Security Advisors/heads of delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today’, according to a statement released by the MEA.

The officials will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges and the role of new technologies in emerging security threats. They will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism, and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies.

--IANS

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