India holds a position in world politics where no one can afford to ignore it: BJP's Rohan Gupta

Ahmedabad, Sep 6 (IANS) As US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their personal friendship and the strength of bilateral ties, BJP leader Rohan Gupta on Saturday welcomed the development, saying India today holds a position in world politics where no one can afford to ignore it.

The remarks came amid efforts by both nations to ease tensions that had flared over trade disagreements and India’s purchase of Russian oil.

Speaking to IANS, Rohan Gupta said, “India is at a position in world politics where no one ignores India. Be it the UK, Russia or China—whatever decisions are made globally, India remains a key contributor. India acts as a responsible nation, and Trump’s statement is a result of that. It is a welcome gesture.”

“The Prime Minister also responded positively because this is not just about two individuals—it’s about the relationship between two great democracies. In any bilateral relationship, there are ups and downs, but one thing is clear: India never acts under pressure. Every decision is taken in the interest of farmers and every section of society. That’s the identity of New India," he added.

Rohan Gupta further reacted to a controversial social media post by the Kerala Congress.

“The Kerala Congress post isn’t just an isolated incident—it reflects the deeper mentality of the Congress party. From questioning the DNA of Biharis to calling them toilet cleaners, such repeated insults are not accidental. It shows their arrogance and nervousness,” he said.

“The people of Bihar are watching. When the election results come in, they will respond to every insult with their votes. The Congress and its allies will not be forgiven,” Gupta told IANS.

He further welcomed the recent GST reforms, calling them a significant step forward.

“GST reform is a major initiative. It will benefit the common man and the middle class across the country. This is a gift from the government, which always puts the interests of the people first,” he told IANS.

Gupta also responded to a viral video in which Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate allegedly made disparaging remarks about people in Bihar.

“This is yet another example of the Congress mentality—insulting the people of Bihar. But the people won’t forget or forgive. The repeated humiliation of Bihar will cost them dearly at the ballot box,” he concluded.

In a video shared by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on X, Shrinate is heard saying, "In Bihar, people are sweating a lot and their clothes don't look very clean, still he (Rahul Gandhi) is hugging them and kissing their heads. Such a person can never show off or pretend. One can fear that they might get an infection, but he is not even washing his hands after shaking hands with anyone."

--IANS

jk/uk