India hands over final consignment of earthquake relief equipment to Myanmar

Yangon, June 10 (IANS) India on Wednesday handed over the second and final consignment of 'Earthquake Relief Equipment for Detailed Post-Earthquake Building Inspection' to the Federation of Myanmar Engineering Societies (Fed.MES) in Myanmar’s Yangon city.

According to the Indian Embassy in Yangon, the handover reaffirmed the strong and enduring partnership between India and Myanmar in the fields of disaster response, risk reduction, and resilience.

Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, handed over the consignment to U Khin Maung Htaey, President of the Fed. MES, following the handing over of the first batch of technical equipment on March 30.

Several officials from Myanmar, including Yangon Region's Minister for Information, Relief, and Religious Affairs U Nay Lin Tun; Minister for Electricity, Energy, Industry, and Transportation Myo Thaw; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Construction U Wunna Zaw; and Chairman of the Myanmar Earthquake Committee U Nyunt Maung San, were present on the occasion.

They were joined by officials from the Yangon City Development Committee and members of the Executive Committee of Fed. MES, representatives from concerned international and civil society organisations, Myanmar engineering and industry professionals, and mission officials.

“The consignment includes specialized equipment such as thermal imaging cameras, microtremor devices, profoscopes, structure health monitoring sensors, and RTK drones to enhance structural assessment, geospatial mapping, and rapid response capabilities for earthquake relief and disaster management operations,” the Indian Embassy stated.

"This follows the ceremonial handover of the first consignment of earthquake relief equipment for detailed post-earthquake building inspection to Fed.MES on 30 March 2026. With the second consignment handed over today, the total number of advanced engineering equipment provided as part of this grant assistance initiative stands at over 357,” it added.

The Indian mission said that the successful handover of the equipment is expected to strengthen Myanmar's disaster response capacity, particularly earthquake preparedness and post-earthquake structural inspection, through enhanced damage mapping, assessment, and informed decision-making for rehabilitation and reconstruction, while contributing to long-term resilience-building efforts.

--IANS

scor/as