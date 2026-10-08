India, Greece discuss defence and strategic cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) India and Greece on Thursday discussed defence and strategic cooperation with emphasis on maritime cooperation, coastal security and shipbuilding.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Greece's Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gkikas, in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece Mr Stefanos Gkikas in New Delhi on October 08, 2026. The two sides discussed India Greece defence and strategic cooperation with emphasis on maritime cooperation, coastal security and shipbuilding," the Ministry of Defence stated.

"As two prominent maritime nations, India and Greece have common interest and stakes in the maritime sector including the need to ensure safety and security of seafarers," it added.

Gkikas is on an official visit to India to attend Sagarmanthan, the Great Oceans Dialogue 2026.

Prior to departing for New Delhi, Gkikas said Greece remained committed to strengthening maritime cooperation with India. He made these remarks during his meeting with India's Ambassador to Greece, Ravi Shankar, on October 1.

"Ambassador Ravi Shankar called on Stefanos Gkikas, Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, today," the Indian Embassy in Greece posted on X.

"Hon'ble Dy Min said that Greece remained committed to strengthening maritime cooperation with India and that he was looking forward to his official visit next week to India to attend Sagarmanthan, the Great Oceans Dialogue 2026," it added.

In July, Ravi Shankar met Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff Lieutenant General Demosthenes Grigoriadis and discussed ongoing cooperation initiatives between the air forces of the two nations.

"Ambassador Ravi Shankar met Lt Gen Mr Demosthenes Grigoriadis, Chief of Hellenic Air Force General Staff. He discussed ongoing cooperation initiatives between our two Air Forces. India's participation in INIOCHOS and Greece's in Tarang Shakti have fostered mutual understanding and partnerships," the Embassy wrote on X.

--IANS

akl/as