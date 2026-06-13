India-G7 ties driven by engagement, not endorsement: Report

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The India-G7 relationship has remained resilient because it is founded on engagement rather than endorsement. India's value to the G7 does not stem from consistently aligning with Western policies, instead it lies in its ability to engage across competing blocs and forums, a report has stated.

"When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, next week, he will be there, once again, as a guest and not a member. India, having been a 'special invitee' for over a dozen summits since the 2003 G8 summit in the same French city, is striking. India is not a US treaty ally, remains active in BRICS, engages closely with Russia and China, has declined to join Western sanctions on Russia, and champions all of this in the name of 'strategic autonomy'," a report in 'The Diplomat' detailed.

The report noted that amid strains in India-US relations, the distinctive nature of India-G7 ties is likely to be a defining factor in next week's much-anticipated meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

It added that the rationale behind India's repeated invitations to the G7 lies in its growing global stature, which has coincided with the grouping's broader outreach. As the world's most populous nation, a major economic force, and a leading voice of the Global South, India has emerged as an indispensable stakeholder in global decision-making.

According to the report, since the G20 Leaders' Summits began in 2008, global governance has been defined by "overlapping coalitions, flexible alignments, and issue-based alignments". In this evolving order, it said, influence is derived not merely from membership but from converging interests and shared priorities.

This is what makes India's position at the crossroads of multiple diplomatic networks — the G20, BRICS, the Quad, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Commonwealth, and various Indo-Pacific initiatives — particularly noteworthy, while few countries enjoy such diverse institutional access.

"This breadth of engagement strengthens India's leverage while underscoring why it is unlikely to bandwagon any hardwired alliances. India relies on preserving flexibility across competing centers of power, a reality both India and the G7 continue to navigate rather carefully," The Diplomat mentioned.

The report stressed that sustained engagement between India and the G7 is no longer merely a diplomatic courtesy; it has become a practical necessity for effective global governance.

"Whether it is securing supply chains, accelerating energy transition, shaping emerging technologies, or maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific, neither side can achieve sustainable outcomes without the other joining in. This relationship is likely to sustain, featuring disagreements and competing priorities, for its significance lies precisely in its ability to bridge different centers of gravity," The Diplomat mentioned.

“In a world defined less by fixed blocs than by interconnected coalitions, the strength of the India-G7 partnership will be measured by how successfully leading powers adapt to a more plural global order and whether they can keep building consensus on their emerging global challenges,” it added.

--IANS

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