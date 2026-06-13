June 13, 2026 10:09 PM हिंदी

India-G7 ties driven by engagement, not endorsement: Report

India-G7 ties driven by engagement, not endorsement: Report (File image)

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The India-G7 relationship has remained resilient because it is founded on engagement rather than endorsement. India's value to the G7 does not stem from consistently aligning with Western policies, instead it lies in its ability to engage across competing blocs and forums, a report has stated.

"When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, next week, he will be there, once again, as a guest and not a member. India, having been a 'special invitee' for over a dozen summits since the 2003 G8 summit in the same French city, is striking. India is not a US treaty ally, remains active in BRICS, engages closely with Russia and China, has declined to join Western sanctions on Russia, and champions all of this in the name of 'strategic autonomy'," a report in 'The Diplomat' detailed.

The report noted that amid strains in India-US relations, the distinctive nature of India-G7 ties is likely to be a defining factor in next week's much-anticipated meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

It added that the rationale behind India's repeated invitations to the G7 lies in its growing global stature, which has coincided with the grouping's broader outreach. As the world's most populous nation, a major economic force, and a leading voice of the Global South, India has emerged as an indispensable stakeholder in global decision-making.

According to the report, since the G20 Leaders' Summits began in 2008, global governance has been defined by "overlapping coalitions, flexible alignments, and issue-based alignments". In this evolving order, it said, influence is derived not merely from membership but from converging interests and shared priorities.

This is what makes India's position at the crossroads of multiple diplomatic networks — the G20, BRICS, the Quad, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Commonwealth, and various Indo-Pacific initiatives — particularly noteworthy, while few countries enjoy such diverse institutional access.

"This breadth of engagement strengthens India's leverage while underscoring why it is unlikely to bandwagon any hardwired alliances. India relies on preserving flexibility across competing centers of power, a reality both India and the G7 continue to navigate rather carefully," The Diplomat mentioned.

The report stressed that sustained engagement between India and the G7 is no longer merely a diplomatic courtesy; it has become a practical necessity for effective global governance.

"Whether it is securing supply chains, accelerating energy transition, shaping emerging technologies, or maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific, neither side can achieve sustainable outcomes without the other joining in. This relationship is likely to sustain, featuring disagreements and competing priorities, for its significance lies precisely in its ability to bridge different centers of gravity," The Diplomat mentioned.

“In a world defined less by fixed blocs than by interconnected coalitions, the strength of the India-G7 partnership will be measured by how successfully leading powers adapt to a more plural global order and whether they can keep building consensus on their emerging global challenges,” it added.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

'I tried to score off as many as possible,' says Phoebe Litchfield after blazing fifty for Australia against South Africa at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 WC: 'I tried to score off as many as possible,' says Litchfield after blazing fifty vs SA

Emily Ratajkowski say she turned into 'scary' villain after divorce

Emily Ratajkowski say she turned into 'scary' villain after divorce

UK grooming gang scandal exposes long-standing institutional failures: Report

UK grooming gang scandal exposes longstanding institutional failures: Report

Buddha site in Tibet turned into racetrack amid wider cultural shift: Report (File Image)

Buddha site in Tibet turned into racetrack amid wider cultural shift: Report

Startup fraternity hails PM Modi, eagerly looks forward to Nice event (File image)

Startup fraternity hails PM Modi, eagerly looks forward to Nice event

Zoe Kravitz doesn’t consider herself cool, disagrees with people’s perception of her

Zoe Kravitz doesn’t consider herself cool, disagrees with people’s perception of her

Operation Mule Hunt 2.0: Gujarat Police trace Rs 2,562 crore in cyber fraud proceeds (Photo: IANS)

Operation Mule Hunt 2.0: Gujarat Police trace Rs 2,562 crore in cyber fraud proceeds

England sweat on Ollie Robinson's fitness as uncapped Crocombe drafted into Test squad

England sweat on Robinson's fitness as uncapped Crocombe drafted into Test squad

Tokyo leadership conclave set to bolster India–Japan ties ahead of Takaichi's visit

Tokyo leadership conclave set to bolster India–Japan ties ahead of Takaichi's visit

Rahmanullah Gurbaz credits Gautam Gambhir’s guidance after hitting blazing ton against India in the first ODI at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: Gurbaz credits Gambhir’s guidance after hitting blazing ton against India