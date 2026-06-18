'India-France friendship will become even stronger in times to come': PM Modi

Paris, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come as he concludes his visit to France.

"This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

"I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come," he added.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a huge gathering of the Indian community in Paris earlier on Thursday.

The Prime Minister arrived in Paris earlier on Thursday and addressed the VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Paris expressed immense joy and emotion after meeting Prime Minister Modi after he arrived in Paris. Many described the occasion as a "proud and memorable moment", saying that his presence made them feel connected to their homeland despite being thousands of miles away.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recorded a special farewell video message in Hindi for the Indian leader as he was wrapping up another fruitful trip to France.

"Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy that you are in Nice, Evian, or Paris. I am very happy to welcome you here. The friendship between India and France is immortal," Macron said in Hindi.

He then switched to English and reflected on his friendship with PM Modi.

"I hope it was correct, but my dear Narendra, dear Prime Minister, I wanted to thank you so much for your friendship... France loves you... I am so happy you are here with so many friends before going back to Delhi. I will come to visit you next February, but you are my true friend... We love you. Take care," the French President concluded.

--IANS

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