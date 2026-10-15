India, Fiji reaffirm commitment to strengthen partnership

Suva, Oct 15 (IANS) India and Fiji on Thursday held discussions focused on deepening bilateral ties and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthen the partnership.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, and Fiji's Minister for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, on Thursday.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet Hon. Ioane Naivalurua, Minister for Policing and Communications of Fiji. Productive discussions were held with a constructive exchange of views reaffirming our shared commitment to further strengthening the enduring partnership and friendship between India and Fiji," the Indian Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Earlier this week, India and Fiji held the fourth Joint Working Group (JWG) on Health, with discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in public health as well as drugs and pharmaceutical products.

India's High Commissioner Suneet Mehta, Acting Permanent Secretary for Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services Luisa Cikamatana and Economic Advisor at India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Geetu Joshi attended the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral health cooperation for the benefit of the people of India and Fiji.

"Discussions focused on strengthening India–Fiji cooperation in public health, communicable diseases, including HIV/AIDS, and drugs and pharmaceutical products. The virtual meeting provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on key health priorities and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral health cooperation for the benefit of their peoples," the Indian High Commission in Fiji said in a post on X.

Earlier on October 12, Fiji’s Minister for Health and Medical Services Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu inaugurated Jaipur Foot Camp at Twomey Hospital in Tamavua.

The Indian High Commission in Fiji stated that the camp will provide artificial limbs to approximately 650 amputees in Suva, Nadi and Labasa.

"The Jaipur Foot Camp was inaugurated today by Hon. Dr. Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu, Fiji’s Minister for Health & Medical Services, at Twomey Hospital, Tamavua. A joint initiative of the High Commission of India, Fiji’s Ministry of Health & Medical Services and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), India, the camp will provide artificial limbs to approximately 650 amputees across Suva, Nadi and Labasa," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu handed over prosthetic limbs to persons with disabilities during the inauguration of the Jaipur Foot Camp at Twomey Hospital in Tamavua.

Lalabalavu also toured the camp site and limb-fitting facilities, witnessing firsthand the work being undertaken to restore mobility, promote independence and improve quality of life.

--IANS

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