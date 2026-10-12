India resilient as global job postings fall, fares better than US, France, other countries: Report

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) India showed resilience amid weak global labour demand with job postings falling only 5 per cent year-on-year in second quarter, far better than steep declines seen in several major markets, a report showed on Monday.

According to analysis by Bain & Company, France (-40 per cent), Brazil (-39 per cent) and the Netherlands (-33 per cent) suffered largest declines among top 10 markets tracked, followed by Germany (-27 per cent) and the United States (-23 per cent).

Meanwhile, India witnessed a fall of 5 per cent fared better along with Canada (-4 per cent), Japan (-7 per cent), China (-10 per cent) and UK (-9 per cent), it said.

The report noted broad-based hiring remains elusive globally but pockets of growth remain, with AI-related postings bucking overall trend.

AI postings totalled about 3.51 lakh in Q2 2026, up 60 per cent year-on-year, it said.

As global hiring becomes increasingly selective, India’s relatively modest 5 per cent year-on-year decline highlights its resilience compared with several major markets, according to the report.

Findings underscore how hiring demand is becoming more concentrated in specific capabilities, making it increasingly important for organisations to align talent strategies with evolving business and skills requirements, it added.

Separately, a report said that India's flexi‑staffing net employment saw steady recovery and grew 2.6 per cent quarter‑on‑quarter in Q1 FY27 and 7.5 per cent year‑on‑year even as the trend points to a gradual slowdown in formal employment.

The report from Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said the April–June quarter saw employment demand led by manufacturing, technology and consumer‑facing sectors.

Macroeconomic expansion provided a strong demand floor for flexi-staffing in Q1 with Real GDP growing at 7.8 per cent despite geopolitical tension in West Asia and rising crude oil prices, it added.

--IANS

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