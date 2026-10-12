October 12, 2026 4:38 PM हिंदी

India resilient as global job postings fall, fares better than US, France, other countries: Report

India resilient as global job postings fall, fares better than US, France, other countries: Report

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) India showed resilience amid weak global labour demand with job postings falling only 5 per cent year-on-year in second quarter, far better than steep declines seen in several major markets, a report showed on Monday.

According to analysis by Bain & Company, France (-40 per cent), Brazil (-39 per cent) and the Netherlands (-33 per cent) suffered largest declines among top 10 markets tracked, followed by Germany (-27 per cent) and the United States (-23 per cent).

Meanwhile, India witnessed a fall of 5 per cent fared better along with Canada (-4 per cent), Japan (-7 per cent), China (-10 per cent) and UK (-9 per cent), it said.

The report noted broad-based hiring remains elusive globally but pockets of growth remain, with AI-related postings bucking overall trend.

AI postings totalled about 3.51 lakh in Q2 2026, up 60 per cent year-on-year, it said.

As global hiring becomes increasingly selective, India’s relatively modest 5 per cent year-on-year decline highlights its resilience compared with several major markets, according to the report.

Findings underscore how hiring demand is becoming more concentrated in specific capabilities, making it increasingly important for organisations to align talent strategies with evolving business and skills requirements, it added.

Separately, a report said that India's flexi‑staffing net employment saw steady recovery and grew 2.6 per cent quarter‑on‑quarter in Q1 FY27 and 7.5 per cent year‑on‑year even as the trend points to a gradual slowdown in formal employment.

The report from Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said the April–June quarter saw employment demand led by manufacturing, technology and consumer‑facing sectors.

Macroeconomic expansion provided a strong demand floor for flexi-staffing in Q1 with Real GDP growing at 7.8 per cent despite geopolitical tension in West Asia and rising crude oil prices, it added.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandeep Kochhar and Shiv Kapur lead local interest at star-studded India Championship at Delhi Golf Club in the USD 4 million event. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL 2026: Bhullar, Kochhar and Kapur lead local interest at star-studded India Championship

Maha CM Fadnavis lauds Maaya Rajeswaran on title double in Nigeria

Maha CM Fadnavis lauds Maaya Rajeswaran on title double in Nigeria

Pakistan: 13-year-old boy, mother die as 'toy-like' device explodes in Punjab province (File Image)

Pakistan: 13-year-old boy, mother die as 'toy-like' device explodes in Punjab province

Ananya Panday on making hosting debut at IIFA Awards 2027: ‘This experience is even more special’

Ananya Panday on making hosting debut at IIFA Awards 2027: ‘This experience is even more special’

Nothing to say, contacts ongoing: Kremlin on 'energy truce' with Ukraine

Nothing to say, contacts ongoing: Kremlin on 'energy truce' with Ukraine

Gurmeet Choudhary recalls how Nana Patekar inspired him by standing with soldiers during Kargil War

Gurmeet Choudhary recalls how Nana Patekar inspired him by standing with soldiers during Kargil War

Global PC shipments declines 22.4 pc to 55.4 million units in Q3: Report

Global PC shipments declines 22.4 pc to 55.4 million units in Q3: Report

India resilient as global job postings fall, fares better than US, France, other countries: Report

India resilient as global job postings fall, fares better than US, France, other countries: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Navratri with 'Mata Ki Chowki': Music, prayer and surrender

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Navratri with 'Mata Ki Chowki': Music, prayer and surrender

Bhagyashree celebrates nine forms of Maa Durga as she seeks blessings on Navratri

Bhagyashree celebrates nine forms of Maa Durga as she seeks blessings on Navratri