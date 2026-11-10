India eyes bigger role in global auto supply chains: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met a delegation from Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. to discuss expanding automobile exports, strengthening domestic manufacturing and accelerating electric vehicle production, as India seeks to strengthen its position in global automotive value chains.

The delegation that was led by the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Piyush Arora.

The discussions focused on opportunities to increase vehicle exports from India, deepen localisation of manufacturing and encourage innovation across the automotive sector.

Moreover, the two sides also explored ways to enhance India's role as a global automotive manufacturing hub and expand its integration into international supply chains.

The meeting comes as the government continues to promote domestic manufacturing through various initiatives aimed at attracting investments, increasing exports and accelerating the transition towards cleaner mobility solutions.

Goyal said India remains committed to creating a conducive business environment that supports innovation, competitiveness and long-term industrial growth.

The discussions also covered opportunities emerging in the electric mobility ecosystem and the potential for greater collaboration in advanced manufacturing technologies.

The engagement with the automaker follows the minister's interactions with officials at the Department of Commerce during Diwali celebrations at Vanijya Bhavan on Monday where he highlighted the importance of setting goals and preparing for opportunities in the year ahead.

In a social media post, Goyal described Diwali as a festival symbolising new beginnings, renewed energy and fresh ideas, while also providing an opportunity to reflect on collective achievements.

The minister thanked officials for their contributions towards strengthening India's trade and investment ecosystem and encouraged them to write down their resolutions, aspirations and commitments for the coming year.

He also extended festive greetings, expressing hope for prosperity, good health, peace and new opportunities as the country enters a new year marked by fresh possibilities and economic aspirations.

--IANS

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