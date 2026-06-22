India expresses solidarity with Qatar after factory explosion in Ras Laffan Industrial City

Doha, June 22 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Doha on Monday expressed solidarity with the government and people of Qatar after explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The Indian Embassy wished for speedy recovery of those injured in the incident and prayed for the safety of those missing. It also released helpline numbers and mail id for queries and assistance.

"Embassy of India, Doha expresses deep concern at the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Ras Laffan Industrial City yesterday, in which several people got injured and some are missing as per authorities," the Embassy of India in Doha posted on X.

"At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," it added.

The Embassy's statement comes after Qatar's Ministry of Interior on Monday said that 54 people have been injured while 18 people have been missing following the incident at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area. It stated that the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

"The total number of injured persons in the incident that occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City has reached (54). The Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), in cooperation with Civil Defence teams, is conducting search operations for (18) missing persons," Qatar's Ministry of Interior posted on X.

In another statement on X, Qatar's Ministry of Interior stated, "Further to the previous statement, the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City. A number of injuries were reported, with no leaks posing a threat to public safety. The competent authorities are continuing to respond to the incident."

Earlier, QatarEnergy said that fire erupted after an operational incident during the start-up of operations at the Barzan gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday had been brought under control.

In a statement on X, QatarEnergy wrote, "Operational Incident at Ras Laffan Industrial City. QatarEnergy confirms that there was an operational incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of Sunday 21 June 2026. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire, which is now under control. QatarEnergy will continue to communicate the latest available information."

--IANS

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