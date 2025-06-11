June 11, 2025 9:45 PM हिंदी

India-EU trilateral cooperation agreement to benefit Global South

Brussels, June 11 (IANS) India and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday signed an agreement on Trilateral Cooperation that focuses on joint priorities and supports pilot projects in third countries.

The agreement driving forward India–EU engagement in connectivity, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), green shipping and clean energy was signed in the presence of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Jozef Sikela, the European Commissioner for International Partnership.

Both sides noted that the signing of the trilateral cooperation agreement will benefit the Global South.

"To fully unlock the potential of the EU–India partnership, today we signed a Cooperation Agreement on Trilateral Cooperation with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. This new initiative will support pilot projects in third countries, focused on driving sustainable development with a strong emphasis on climate action and digital inclusion," Sikela posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security in Brussels as both sides acknowledged the advancing discussions on a comprehensive and meaningful Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union.

"Delighted to meet Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security in Brussels this morning. Recognised the progress in our discussions for a comprehensive, balanced and meaningful FTA agreement between India and EU. Agreed that it would elevate our strategic partnership, that is rapidly acquiring new dimensions and facets," EAM posted on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM also interacted with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. They discussed further strengthening of India-EU parliamentary ties, building upon the shared values of democracy and pluralism. EAM Jaishankar appreciated her positive sentiments on advancing India-EU partnership in trade, technology and security.

During his interactions with Members of European Parliament - Angelika Niebler, Urmas Paet, Winkler Gyula, Vladimir Prebilic and Pilar del Castillo, EAM welcomed the support of the European leaders for stronger India - EU ties. He also appreciated their understanding of India's right to defend itself against terrorism as both sides exchanged perspectives on global developments and regional issues.

On Tuesday, EAM Jishankar called on Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever conveying the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Both the leaders discussed furthering cooperation in trade, security and defence, investment, clean energy, semiconductors and innovation between both countries.

The External Affairs Minister is on an official visit to France, EU and Belgium from June 8 to 14 to further deepen India's friendly relations and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas.

--IANS

int/scor/as

