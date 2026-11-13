India, EU discuss evolving defence and security partnership

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with Chair of European Parliament Committee on Defence and Security Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann in Delhi, with discussions focused on evolving defence and security partnership between the two nations, including the untapped potential for defence-industrial partnership.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed important regional and global issues, according to a statement released on X by the Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Defence Dehradun Region.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh received Dr Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Member of European Parliament and Chair of European Parliament Committee on Defence and Security, in Ministry of Defence on 12 November 2026. Their discussion centred around the evolving defence and security partnership between India and the European Union with special emphasis on the untapped potential for defence industrial partnerships. They also exchanged views on important regional and global issues," the statement posted on X.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, with both sides discussing ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in key areas and exchanging perspectives on the Ukraine conflict, besides other regional and global developments.

Following the meeting, the EAM took to X and posted: “Glad to meet Dr. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defence. A good discussion on our security, economic, technological & people-to-people cooperation, and next steps. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and other regional & global issues.”

Last month, EAM Jaishankar met EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta and discussed the ongoing global conflicts.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas."

EAM Jaishankar last spoke with the European Union leader on the phone on October 25 to coordinate diplomatic positions, touching upon global issues, including the conflict in the Gulf region.

--IANS

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