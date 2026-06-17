India delivers another five tonnes of essential medicines to Afghanistan

Kabul/ New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Continuing with its humanitarian support for Afghanistan, India on Wednesday delivered another 5 tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reflecting its long-standing commitment to the welfare and well-being of the Afghan people.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, “India delivers another 5 tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reaffirming its enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and the well-being of the Afghan people.”

This comes amid India's sustained efforts to provide humanitarian support to Afghanistan, including through the supply of essential medicines and other aid.

Last week, the MEA reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and the wider region, highlighting the enduring civilisational links between India and Afghanistan.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal cited India's recent statement at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) briefing, underscoring India's continued humanitarian assistance and development partnership with Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan, we had a meeting yesterday in New York where you saw our Permanent Representative (PR); he made a statement on the UNAMA briefing where we have reiterated that India and Afghanistan are contiguous neighbours. As civilisational states, our ties have spanned centuries. We stand in favour of peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the region so as to foster development and stability in the region. We also talked about our development cooperation, our longstanding friendship and development cooperation that we continue to do in Afghanistan on the side of food security, medicine, pharma support and health," Jaiswal stated.

Earlier on May 22, India delivered 20 tonnes of Bacillus Calmette–Guerin (BCG) and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul to boost immunisation efforts among Afghan children.

"India delivers 20 tonnes of critical dry materials for BCG and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul to augment Afghanistan’s Child Immunisation Programme. More consignments are underway. India is committed to support the friendly people of Afghanistan in the health sector,” the MEA posted on X.

--IANS

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