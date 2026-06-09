India confirms rescue of 24 Indian crew members onboard MT Marivex

Muscat, June 8 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Muscat confirmed the rescue of 24 Indian seafarers aboard MT Marivex after a fire incident south of the Strait of Hormuz.

The embassy also thanked the Omani authorities for their swift response.

“We are thankful to the Omani authorities for their swift response and rescue of all the 24 crew members of Indian nationality onboard MT Marivex, and for ensuring their safety,” the embassy wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, during an inter-ministerial briefing, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) said fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

“This is the preliminary information which we have received. Based on this, as per available information, all Indian seafarers are presently safe,” a Ministry spokesperson said.

Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director of the Shipping Division, informed that whether the ship was hit by a projectile is still being verified. “As you are aware, the fire incident was at 1:30 today,” he said.

He added, “We are in touch with the owners, and we are trying to ascertain the facts. We are also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and our mission in Oman.”

The Shipping Ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defence to ensure the safety of the seafarers.

The vessel was well out of the Strait of Hormuz and cleared to the south. It was not carrying any cargo and was in ballast condition.

The Embassy of India in Muscat said in a post on X that “The Mission is seized of an incident involving a ship with Indian sailors onboard. We are in touch with the Omani authorities for their rescue and safety.”

--IANS

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