October 24, 2026 12:50 AM हिंदी

India committed to people-centric healthcare partnership with Naoero: MoS Margherita

India committed to people-centric healthcare partnership with Naoero: MoS Margherita

Yaren (Naoero), Oct 23 (IANS) India is committed to strengthening people-centric partnerships with Naoero through the provision of medicines and medical equipment and the training of healthcare professionals, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said on Friday after visiting the Pacific island nation's public hospital.

"Visited Naoero’s Public Hospital to take stock of our growing cooperation in the healthcare sector. India is committed to strengthening people-centric partnerships with Naoero through the provision of medicines and medical equipment, as well as training healthcare professionals," the MoS said on social media platform X.

Margherita also visited the National Museum of Naoero and laid a wreath at the National Memorial.

"Visited the National Museum of Naoero to appreciate its rich culture, heritage and traditions, which reflect the nation's unique identity. Also laid a wreath at the National Memorial as a mark of respect and remembrance," he said in another post.

During the visit, Margherita called on Naoero President David Adeang, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation, parliamentary exchanges and capacity building, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on the MoS's visit to Samoa and Naoero from October 16 to 22.

The MoS also flagged off a mini-cycling event under India's Quick Impact Project (QIP) 'Cycling for a Stronger Naoero', which aims to develop local athletes and promote health through cycling, and visited phosphate-mining sites, the MEA said.

"The visit of MoS (Pabitra Margherita) reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its partnerships with Samoa and Naoero through development cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people exchanges and including under the framework of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC)," it added.

On Thursday, Margherita met Marcus Stephen, Speaker of the Parliament of Naoero, and explored opportunities to strengthen parliamentary exchanges and capacity-building cooperation between the two countries.

"Pleased to meet Marcus Stephen, Speaker of the Parliament of Naoero, at the historic Parliament House. It was heartening to see photographs of PM Narendra Modi ji and Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla in the Speaker’s office, reflecting the friendship between our two vibrant democracies," the MoS had said on X.

--IANS

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