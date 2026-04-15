‘India committed to clean sport’: Mandaviya after meeting WADA chief

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday underscored the country’s growing emphasis on clean sport and stronger anti-doping mechanisms following his meeting with Witold Banka, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

“Had an excellent meeting with Mr Witold Banka, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency, in New Delhi today,” Mandaviya wrote on X, sharing details of the meeting.

He reiterated India’s commitment towards clean sport, adding, “Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is committed to fostering a strong culture of clean sport, where the true spirit of competition is safeguarded.”

Banka highlighted the importance of continued collaboration, noting that discussions focused on advancing anti-doping efforts in India and ensuring effective implementation aligned with global standards.

“Pleased to meet with Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Labour and Employment of India. We discussed advancing anti-doping efforts and strengthening the integrity of sport in India, including the importance of sustained progress and effective implementation in line with global standards,” he said in a post on X.

WADA chief earlier met senior officials of India’s premier investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as part of efforts to enhance cooperation in tackling doping-related offences.

“An important meeting with Mr Manoj Sashidhar, Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, in Delhi. As part of the Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network, we emphasised close cooperation with law enforcement to tackle organised doping and the criminal networks behind it,” Bańka wrote on X.

India emerged as one of the most concerning cases in global anti-doping data last year, ranking second in a decade-long study conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The country also recorded the highest number of doping violations for the third year in a row. With a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, India accounted for 260 Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF), the largest figure reported among major sporting nations.

Mandaviya has consistently reiterated the government’s intent to take strict action against doping. Speaking in Parliament recently, he emphasised that enforcement efforts are being strengthened, with agencies such as the CBI being brought in to bolster the intelligence and investigative capabilities of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

--IANS

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