October 16, 2026 2:37 PM हिंदी

India, Benin discuss ways to deepen ties, expand economic partnership

India, Benin discuss ways to deepen ties, expand economic partnership

Porto-Novo, Oct 16 (IANS) India and Benin discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence, health, agriculture and other key sectors, while exploring avenues to expand their economic partnership, development cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The talks were held between Indian Ambassador to Benin Abhishek Singh and Benin’s Vice President Mariam Chabi Talata, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepen bilateral ties.

At the outset, Ambassador Singh conveyed the warm greetings of Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan.

“Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, strengthening economic partnership in the areas of defence, health and agriculture. Discussions were also held in the area of development partnerships, promoting capacity building, and expanding people-to-people exchanges. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the friendly ties between India and Benin and exploring new avenues of cooperation for mutual benefit and shared prosperity,” the High Commission of India in Nigeria, concurrently accredited to Benin, posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Ambassador Singh met Gildas Agonkan, Minister Delegate to the President of the Republic in charge of National Defence of Benin, with discussions centred on further strengthening defence cooperation between India and the African nation.

“Discussions focused on enhancing defence and security collaboration, capacity building, training, and strengthening institutional partnerships. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared priorities in regional peace, security and stability,” the Indian mission said in a post on X.

India and Benin have friendly ties marked by democracy and secularism. Benin, as a shining example of a tolerant, progressive multi-ethnic and multi-religious society with a multi-party democracy, is a natural partner to India, being the world's largest democracy.

Beninese Armed Forces have been attending training courses in defence institutions in India under the ITEC program. In addition, the Benin Armed Forces have also regularly participated in various military exercises and events organised in India. The focus of defence cooperation remains on capacity building through training assistance, the Indian mission stated.

The Benin delegation, led by the Chief of the Naval Staff, participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 (IFR 2026) and MILAN 2026 maritime exercises held in Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 20.

--IANS

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