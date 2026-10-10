India becoming a key telecom technology nation: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) India is moving from being one of the world’s largest telecom markets to becoming an important telecom technology nation and our indigenous technology journey has taught us something important — self-reliance and global collaboration are not opposites, according to Union Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

He congratulated the Bharat 6G Alliance for organising the third ‘International Bharat 6G Symposium 2026’ here, and for inviting over 75 speakers, which included more than 30 international experts.

Established in July 2023, Bharat 6G Alliance is an industry-led collaborative platform bringing together telecom service providers, industry, startups, academia and research institutions to advance India’s 6G ambitions.

“The stronger our capabilities, the stronger the partner we can be to the world,” said the minister.

The minister highlighted that 6G must not create a new digital divide while we are still closing the old one. Affordability, accessibility and coverage must, therefore, be design requirements — not afterthoughts and in 6G, connectivity need not end where the tower ends.

The integration of terrestrial and satellite networks can take connectivity further — to remote villages, islands, oceans and places that traditional networks struggle to reach.

India is ready to test these technologies at scale — and share what we learn with the world. Our national goal is Viksit Bharat — a developed India by 2047, the hundredth year of our independence.

The experts contributed to sessions on 5G-Advanced foundations for 6G, global standards, spectrum and WRC-27, international trials and testbeds, AI-native and sustainable networks, startups and academia, global alliances, and industrial use cases.

The Symposium emphasised that global interoperability and inclusive 6G development will depend on collaboration across countries, industry, research institutions and standards bodies.

It reaffirmed India’s commitment to contributing to global 6G research and standards while building indigenous capabilities and strengthening international partnerships.

A key outcome was the exchange of five new MoUs with GSMA, one6G, GTI Alliance, 6G Innovation Forum (6G IF) Taiwan and VOICE, strengthening opportunities for international cooperation, joint research, trials and knowledge exchange.

—IANS

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