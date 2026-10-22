October 22, 2026 10:07 AM हिंदी

India backs UN mechanism set up to continue work of tribunals on genocide, war crimes

India backs UN mechanism set up to continue work of tribunals on genocide, war crimes

United Nations, Oct 22 (IANS) India backs keeping the mechanism established to continue the work of two international criminal tribunals, saying this would ensure continued accountability for the war crimes and genocide committed in the two regions.

"India underscores the importance of the mechanism continuing residual functions, including the protection of victims and witnesses, assistance to national jurisdictions, and the preservation and management of the tribunal's archives", Congress MP Manish Tiwari said on Wednesday (local time).

"These functions remain essential to safeguarding the legacy of the ad hoc tribunals and ensuring continued accountability", he said.

He was speaking at a plenary session of the General Assembly on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), which was set up by the Security Council in 2010 to take on the unfinished work of the International Criminal Tribunals for Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia.

The Rwanda tribunal tried those responsible for the genocide of the Tutsis during a civil war and ended its work in 1994, while the Yugoslav tribunal that rendered justice on war crimes closed in 1993.

The Yugoslav tribunal held 111 trials and convicted 90 persons, one of whom has an appeal pending with the IRMCT.

The Rwanda tribunal indicted 86 persons in connection with the genocide of about 800,000 Tutsi ethnic group and some moderate Hutus by the Hutu extremists who controlled the government of Rwanda.

The IRMCT convicted 61 people after it picked up some of the cases from the tribunal.

"We recognise the mechanism's contribution to the fight against impunity and reiterate the importance of fulfilling its mandate in accordance with the principles of justice, impartiality, fairness and due process, upholding the interests of justice and protecting the rights of victims remains essential", Tiwari said.

As the IRMCT "moves towards completing its mandate, we emphasise the need for an efficient, orderly and time-bound transition without compromising judicial independence or the effective discharge of its remaining responsibilities", he said.

--IANS

al/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Tesla's Q3 profit drops 44 pc, revenue flat

Tesla's Q3 profit drops 44 pc, revenue flat

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to police facing flak over alleged security lapse in Tiger Shroff incident, CJP protests in Mumbai, Delhi

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to police facing flak over alleged security lapse in Tiger Shroff incident, CJP protests in Mumbai, Delhi

Uma Thurman recalls her first brush with the law at age three involving red high heels

Uma Thurman recalls her first brush with the law at age three involving red high heels

Anahat stuns 8-time world champion Nour ElSherbini in Silicon Valley squash

Anahat stuns 8-time world champion Nour ElSherbini in Silicon Valley squash

Indian-American Ro Khanna says he is ‘not a Chuck Schumer Democrat’

Indian-American Ro Khanna says he is ‘not a Chuck Schumer Democrat’

India developing safeguards for AI use in defence through framework for evaluation

India developing safeguards for AI use in defence through framework for evaluation

Big tech firms profiting from surge in anti-Indian hate: Raja Krishnamoorthi

Big tech firms profiting from surge in anti-Indian hate: Raja Krishnamoorthi

Anupam Kher: It has been almost two months since I last met my mother

Anupam Kher: Been almost two months since I last met my mother

Trump says Google CEO Pichai dropped ‘American Ocean’ idea

Trump says Google CEO Pichai dropped ‘American Ocean’ idea

Sensex, Nifty open lower as Asian markets tumble, crude oil climbs

Sensex, Nifty open lower as Asian markets tumble, crude oil climbs