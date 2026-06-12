India backs early breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations: EAM Jaishankar

Helsinki, June 12 (IANS) External Affairs Minister(EAM) S Jaishankar has expressed hope that the US-Iran negotiations would yield an early breakthrough, noting that the continuing conflict is creating challenges and leaving much of the world in the position of a "frustrated observer."

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Kultaranta Talks with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen and UAE's Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh on "Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition," in Helsinki, EAM Jaishankar said that many countries, including India, are attempting to contribute to de-escalation efforts amid the rising tensions.

When asked whether India is just stuck in the role of kind of a "frustrated observer" or could do more to help address the situation, EAM said, “I think at this time much of the world is stuck in the position of a frustrated observer. But a lot of countries are trying to do what they can in this situation. So it's not for want of trying. I'm talking about us alone, but I think certainly there are not that many countries that would have decent relations with all the parties involved. So, clearly, we have sort of reasoned with the countries. We have been in touch with them. We hope very much that, you know, the US-Iran negotiation leads to an early outcome. And the continuation of the fighting is creating problems.”

EAM Jaishankar further underscored the complexity of the situation in West Asia, saying that India enjoys strong relations with all the key stakeholders in the region, including the US, Israel, Iran and the Gulf countries.

Describing India as one of the world's leading powers whose role matters on major global issues, the moderator asked EAM Jaishankar how New Delhi assesses the twin challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation involving Iran and how it is attempting to steer through them.

Responding to a question, the EAM said, “Well, you know, mostly countries are committed to wars they fight and are equivocal about ones that they observe as a general proposition. So I can think of a lot of wars close to us where the rest of the world is quite equivocal. In this particular case here's the challenge. You have, for the sake of simplicity, four parties, which are the US, Israel, and Iran. I'm using the Gulf as a party, though I accept they are; they have a very differentiated position, and we have extremely good, extremely strong relations with all of them.”

When asked whether that assessment also extended to Iran, EAM Jaishankar replied that India maintains "good and substantial relations" with Tehran, while noting that New Delhi's ties with the four key actors involved in the regional dynamics are not identical in nature or scope.

“Yes, we have good; we have good relations, very substantial relations, with Iran. I'm not saying the four relationships are of the same quality. I mean, for example, clearly where the Gulf is concerned, we have ten million Indians living in the Gulf; the largest number of Indian nationals who live outside India are actually in the UAE; the Gulf countries are our primary energy suppliers; many of them would be among our top 10 trading partners," EAM said.

“I mean, if I use the UAE as an example… you have a big community… huge trade… significant energy relationship and, in fact, much more than that, a close defense and security relationship as well. So the challenge is in a quadrilateral situation where you have equities, arguably of a different order in each account, how do you manage them while addressing this conflict," he stressed.

--IANS

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