India, Austria discuss strengthening cooperation is security and strategic matters

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India and Austria discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in security and strategic matters as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George met Austria's National Security Advisor Peter Vorhofer.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George received Dr Peter Vorhofer, National Security Advisor of Austria. They discussed ways to further strengthen India-Austria cooperation in security and strategic matters, including counter-terrorism and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said on X.

In June, the Indian Ambassador Shambhu S. Kumaran met a top Austrian Defence Ministry official to discuss bilateral cooperation in defence and security matters.

“Ambassador Shambhu S. Kumaran met Dr Arnold Kammel, Secretary General of the Austrian Ministry of Defence in Vienna. Substantive discussions on taking forward bilateral cooperation in defence and security matters following the Letter of Intent signed during the Austrian Chancellor’s visit to India in April 2026," the Embassy/Permanent Mission of India in Vienna wrote on X.

Chancellor Christian Stoker and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting during the former's visit with a focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, and green technology.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Letter of Intent (LoI) on Cooperation in Military Matters will provide an institutional framework for promoting cooperation in military matters, defence industrial and technology partnership, building on the momentum of the India-EU Defence and Security Partnership signed on January 27, as well as facilitating defence policy dialogue, training and capacity building.

During the Austrian Chancellor's visit, an LoI was also signed on the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism, which will advance counter terrorism cooperation between India and Austria, including the goal of both sides to work together to establish a Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism for exploring areas of strategic cooperation on issues relating to the fight against terrorism.

--IANS

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