India attaches highest priority to working with Japan in international forums: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Hailing the ties between India and Japan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Friday that New Delhi attaches the highest priority to working with Tokyo in international forums such as the Quad, the United Nations and the G20.

In his opening remarks during the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar noted that the ties between the two nations have transformed from an economic relationship to one which is "broad, comprehensive and strategic".

"Let me today as I welcome you underline that India attaches very great priority to its friendship with Japan, and over the last two decades, we have been successful in transforming the relationship from what was primarily an economic relationship into one that is broad, comprehensive and strategic in its focus. We attach the highest priority to working with Japan in international forums, and immediately, Quad, the United Nations, our G4 membership, and the G20 come to mind," EAM Jaishankar said.

"As I reflect on the relationship, it is worth recalling that it was a Japanese Prime Minister who, in his address to the Indian Parliament, laid the ground for the emergence of the Indo-Pacific as a political, economic and strategic construct. Much, much time has passed, but the relationship today sees that our initiative of what we call Mahasagar, which is oceans in a way and vision for the Indo-Pacific aligns closely with your Free and Open Indo-Pacific outlook," he added.

EAM Jaishankar stressed the importance of India and Japan working closely towards shared strategic goals amid the current uncertain global situation. He extended a warm welcome to Toshimitsu Motegi and recalled their earlier meeting.

"We are leading democracies. We are the major economies of the world, and we have today not just an opportunity but also an obligation, a duty to shape the global order and in the current uncertain global situation, it is even more important that we work closely towards shared strategic goals," he said.

EAM Jaishankar said that India and Japan will celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027 and noted that the "special, strategic and global partnership is on a continuously upward trajectory".

He said, "Today in our bilateral discussions, I hope to address with you key priorities in our ties, some of which were already discussed when you called on the Prime Minister. But, in addition, because you are coming here from the Philippines, that is illustrative of our Indo-Pacific convergence. You have also visited Qatar, Israel and Palestine. So, it shows our shared interests in that region -- West Asia, the Middle East, as you call it. It also underlines our energy commonalities. So, there is a lot that we have to discuss."

